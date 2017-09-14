Techcode Showcases China's Capabilities at Innovation at 2017 China Mass Entrepreneurship and Innovation Forum

BOSTON , Sept. Techcode Venture Development Co., Ltd. ("Techcode") is scheduled to be a key participant at the Shanghai , Beijing and Overseas as well as several other sessions of the upcoming 2017 China Mass Entrepreneurship and Innovation Forum. The forum's four overseas sessions are taking place, respectively, in Silicon Valley, US, Tel Aviv, Israel , Helsinki, Finland and Brandenburg, Germany . As an engaged and active participant at these sessions, Techcode will be a showcase for China's capabilities at innovation overseas.

On September 10 , Techcode hosted a session in Boston, Massachusetts , at which innovators and entrepreneurs came together to participate in the 2017 China Mass Entrepreneurship and Innovation Forum. The event was jointly organized by Techcode Boston and its partner, the Boston Chinese Investment Club. The Boston session, comprised of speeches on academic research and venture-related contests, aims to open the gateway to opportunities in innovation and for entrepreneur communities in the city to openly exchange ideas in the areas of artificial intelligence, big health and blockchain technologies, in addition to discussing the latest trends and possibilities in these areas. After the opening speech, four high-tech companies in Brandenburg's big health sector launched their roadshows, demonstrating the German state's leading position in innovation across the big health sector.

Techcode will also hold sessions in several Chinese cities, among them, Shanghai , Beijing , Nanjing , Chengdu and Guangzhou , from 15 to 21 September, where the firm plans to further demonstrate innovation in technology.

Founded in 2014, Techcode Venture Development Co., Ltd. focuses on the operation and management of incubators and the dynamic growth of sci-tech startups. Over the past three years, the company has established physical incubators in Silicon Valley, Tel Aviv , Seoul , Berlin , Helsinki , and built platforms that use online to leverage offline activities (O2O platforms) by bringing together considerable resources from industry, academe, the public sector, finance and research. The company has explored a path to forming innovation clusters through the establishment and cultivation of industry incubators and by boosting research and development via a focus on innovation at a regional level.

