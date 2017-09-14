Viasat Ukraine Subscribers to Get Best-in-Class TV Reception in Ukraine

Viasat Ukraine (Vision TV LLC), the largest DTH operator in Ukraine, will be providing top quality TV reception to its subscribers using SES Video's reliable services on ASTRA 4A.

Under the multi-year agreement with SES, Vision TV will be broadcasting approximately 40 pay-TV channels, out of which 13 are in high-definition (HD), and about 60 free-to-air channels at 5 degrees East. SES serves close to 13 million TV homes in Ukraine from this key orbital position, of which 4.5 million are DTH homes.

"We are very pleased that Viasat Ukraine has trusted us with the delivery of their video content," said Norbert Hölzle, Senior Vice President, Commercial Europe, SES Video. "This agreement with such an important TV player in Ukraine confirms our leading position in the country when it comes to DTH services. With the digital switchover approaching, and the drive for encryption of satellite channels, we strongly believe there will be considerable growth opportunities in the market, and we expect to support our customers in seizing them."

"Viasat Ukraine offers the best collection of content available in local languages, and a reliable transmission of this content is key to keep entertaining our audience in the best possible way. That is why we chose to rely on SES's track record in delivering high-quality services," said Svitlana Mischenko, CEO at Viasat Ukraine. "We are confident that SES's expertise will help us grow our audience and our TV business in the coming years."

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES's portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com

About Viasat

Viasat Ukraine (Vision TV LLC) - first licensed provider of digital pay TV in Ukraine. Viasat Ukraine is a direct broadcast satellite television distributor and Internet TV provider, was founded as Vision TV in 2006 and is based in Kyiv, Ukraine. www.viasat.ua