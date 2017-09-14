G D Mobile Security Expands San Jose Office

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Sept.Â G D Mobile Security, a global leader in identity management solutions, announces the expansion of its offices in northern San Jose , the heart of Silicon Valley. Â

"After 5 years of growth in personnel and business, we were bursting at the seams in our offices. The expansion has quadrupled our physical footprint and allowed us to add a customer innovation center for hands on interaction with our products and those of our technology partners," said Simon Wakely , Senior Vice President, G+D Mobile Security. "We are also expanding our scope with new projects in the fields of Automotive, Wearables, Mobile Devices and IoT. We are close to our Silicon Valley customers which allows for technical and commercial engagement that is both broader and deeper with some of the most innovative companies in the world."

G+D Mobile Security's West Coast team has established skill sets to support mobile payment, secure connectivity, identity assurance and cybersecurity projects. "We welcome new partners and members to complement our global and cutting-edge innovation team," said Wakely.

About G+D Mobile Security

G+D Mobile Security is a global mobile security technology company headquartered in Munich, Germany . The company is part of the Giesecke+Devrient group. G+D Mobile Security has a workforce of 5,800 employees and generated sales of approximately EUR 860m in the 2016 fiscal year. More than 50 sales and partner offices as well as 20+ certified production and personalization sites and data centers ensure customer proximity worldwide. G+D Mobile Security manages and secures billions of digital identities throughout their entire life cycle. Our products and solutions are used by commercial banks, mobile network operators, car and mobile device manufacturers, business enterprises, transit authorities and health insurances and their customers every day to secure payment, communication and device-to-device interaction. For more information, please visit www.gi-de.com/mobile-security.

