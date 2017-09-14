Interactive Voice Response Market by Technology, Deployment, Vertical, Organization Size, Solution, Service And Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

LONDON , Sept. Download the full report https www.reportbuyer.com product 5095362 The interactive voice response (IVR) market was valued at USD 3.73 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 5.54 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.83% during the forecast period. IVRs are implemented in multiple enterprises due to its ability to help improve the productivity and effectiveness of the organization. A scalable architecture is achievable using the latest IVRs. The ability of IVRs to route callers to the appropriate department is one of the major reasons for their increased adoption in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The IVRs help in routing calls to the concerned agent to save the caller's time. This results in higher customer satisfaction along with effective customer services. A higher level of customer satisfaction further increases the probability of selling to a new as well as an existing prospect. On the other hand, the complexity of the IVRs due to the presence of multiple irrelevant options is one of the restraining factors in the market. The additional information confuses the customer in selecting a particular option from a list of options in the menu. Hence, sometimes the customers prefer to talk to the customer service person directly instead of talking to a machine. Limiting the menu options helps the system to remember the customer's choices as well as minimizes the time required for the customer to choose from a list of multiple options. "Adoption of cloud infrastructure boosts the demand for interactive voice response systems" There is an increasing adoption of cloud infrastructure because of the ability to provide their self service applications at a minimal cost. This infrastructure helps the organizations to reduce the operating expense (OPEX) allowing them to achieve a considerably higher level of efficiency. The hosted cloud deployment mode offers ease of data accessibility from anywhere at any time. Moreover, the hosted cloud offers ease of integration with the existing server, which operates on its own physical hardware in minimal time. "North America considered as key region for the interactive voice response market" North America held the largest share of the interactive voice response market in 2016. The increasing demand for cloud based IVRs in SMEs is likely to drive the growth of the interactive voice response market in North America . Advancements in the interactive voice response technology for flawless communication and security, as well as the ease of accomplishing a task without the help of an agent are the crucial factors driving the growth of the interactive voice response market. Moreover, the tremendous growth of IP contact centers in the US has propelled the growth of the interactive voice response market. The overall interactive voice response market in this region is highly fragmented with the presence of some large and several medium sized companies that offer solutions for various verticals such as BFSI, pharma and healthcare, government and public sector, and education. 8X8, Inc. (US), Nuance Communications, Inc. (US), Convergys Corporation (US), Avaya Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), AT&T Inc. (US), West Corporation (US), Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, Inc. (US), Verizon Communications Inc. (US), 24 7 Customer, Inc. (US), and Five9, Inc. (US) are some of the major companies that offer IVR solutions in North America . In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key experts. Following is the breakup of the profile of primary participants By Company Type Tier 1 35%, Tier 2 40%, and Tier 3 25% By Designation C Level Executives 50%, Directors 35%, and Others 15% By Region North America 35%, Europe 22%, APAC 30%, and RoW 13% The prominent players profiled in this report are 8X8, Inc. (US), Nuance Communications, Inc. (US), Convergys Corporation (US), Avaya Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), AT&T Inc. (US), West Corporation (US), Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, Inc. (US), Verizon Communications Inc. (US), IVR Lab (US), Aspect Software Parent Inc. (US), 24 7 Customer, Inc. (US), inContact Inc. (US), NewVoiceMedia (UK), and Five9, Inc. (US). Research Coverage The report estimates the size and future growth potential of the interactive voice response market for various segments such as deployment mode, technology, organization size, services, vertical, and geography. In addition, the report comprises industry trends, market dynamics, and competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, competitive leadership mapping, and recent developments. Key Benefits of Buying the Report The report would help market leaders new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenues generated from the IVR segments and subsegments. This report would help stakeholders better understand the competitor landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and make suitable go to market strategies. This report also helps the stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers https www.reportbuyer.com For more information Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email query reportbuyer.com Tel 44 208 816 85 48 Website www.reportbuyer.com

