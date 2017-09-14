Tech21 Unveils New Phone Protection for Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X That Protects Drop After Drop

Leading the way in innovation, design and protection, tech21 today announced the launch of its new and enhanced protective range of cases and screen shields for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

Using a unique 3-layer impact absorption system and its proprietary material, FlexShock™, tech21 cases are designed to protect drop after drop. Each innovative design is subjected to rigorous testing (the methodology was developed in partnership with the National Physical Laboratory), where cases are drop tested 20 times. This ensures durability and long-lasting protection so that users can drop more and care less.

"We know that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X have been eagerly anticipated and that people will be queueing up to be among the first to get their hands on them," said Colin Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of tech21. "These customers need the ability to live free without worrying about damaging their brand-new phone. With our new range of cases and screen protectors the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X will be protected from the very first day so users can drop more and care less."

The new range of cases and screen shields for Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X includes:

Cases that match your lifestyle

Market leading screen protection

About tech21

Since 2005, tech21 has been developing the most advanced, scientifically proven cases and screen shields for mobile, tablet and laptop devices worldwide. Tech21 combines science, engineering and British design to create products that address three core consumer benefits: style, protection and performance. In addition, tech21 puts all its products through a rigorous testing program, and in an industry first has partnered with the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) to develop its testing methodology. This ensures that the tests tech21 products have to pass are overseen by independent experts. Tech21 is the number one case brand in the UK. For more information, visit tech21.com.

* As the national measurement standards laboratory for the UK - and globally recognized as the leader in its field - the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) is at the forefront of testing methodology.