OT-Morpho Unveils “Biometric and Digital Journey of Tomorrow” in Redwood City Innovation Center

OT Morpho, a world leader in digital security and identification technologies, officially opened its first U.S. innovation center in Redwood City to take visitors on a biometric and digital journey encompassing banking, payments, IoT, telecom and retail paths for real life technology integration. It will use the new center as a hands on lab to showcase cutting edge technologies implementation and execution for service providers who go digital.

Thanks to a unique blend of expertise in identity document and biometrics, OT-Morpho is the only provider to cover the entire digital identity value chain - from identity registration and authentication to digital payment enablement.

"Seeing is believing and experiencing makes the journey real," noted Vice President of Solution Sales and International Payment Schemes, Arnaud Jullien.

Visitors to the center will start their journey at "home" and then will be immersed in some daily life environments simulating innovative and customer-centric in-branch and in-store experiences. The tour features identity acquisition and verification based on identity documents such as the U.S. driver's license and applicant face recognition. As the journey continues visitors who are enrolled will have the opportunity to experience the future of banking and retail from a living room, in a coffee shop or in a gaming area, interacting with sophisticated iris, face and contactless fingerprint technologies. The future of Telecom and IoT will also be showcased with the latest in eSIM, subscription management and secure elements.

"Driven by strong consumer demand to access new services at anytime and anywhere, service providers are accelerating their digital transformation. Speed, convenience and security drive us to develop solutions that make life safer and easier for consumers who want to subscribe, connect, transfer, shop and pay in a seamless and frictionless way whatever the channel," Jullien added.

Biometric implementation brings consistency in the user experience. Whatever biometric capabilities are integrated in a branch, embedded into a smartphone or implemented in a facility to capture modalities on the move, the technology meets consumer expectations and provider security requirements.

"We are creating a collaborative environment that will enable OT-Morpho to foster innovation and engage with a broad range of clients and partners to disrupt and ease consumer journey," Jullien concludes.

OT-Morpho is a world leader in digital security & identification technologies with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, commute, and travel in ways that are now possible in a connected world.

As our physical and digital, civil and commercial lifestyles converge, OT-Morpho stands precisely at that crossroads to leverage the best in security and identity technologies and offer customized solutions to a wide range of international clients from key industries, including Financial services, Telecom, Identity, Security and IoT.

With close to €3bn in revenues and more than 14,000 employees, OT-Morpho is the result of the merger between OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) completed in 31 May 2017. Temporarily designated by the name "OT-Morpho", the new company will unveil its new name in September of this year.

