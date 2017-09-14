AT&T to Offer Credits for Unlimited Data, Calls and Texts to Keep Georgia Customers Impacted by Hurricane Irma Connected

ATLANTA , Sept.Â As Hurricane Irma continues to make its way north, we're automatically issuing credits and waiving additional fees to give unlimited data, talk and texts to AT&T (NYSE T)Â wireless customers and unlimited talk and texts to AT&T PREPAID customers beginning Sept. 12 in impacted Georgia counties and continuing through Sept. 17 for all impacted customers. Â

We are also extending payment dates for impacted AT&T PREPAID customers with voice and text service through Sept. 17 .

This applies to AT&T wireless customers with billing zip codes and AT&T PREPAID customers with billing phone numbers in 25 Georgia counties - Appling , Atkinson , Bacon , Brantley , Brooks , Bryan , Bulloch , Camden , Candler , Charlton , Chatham , Clinch , Coffee , Effingham , Evans , Glynn , Jeff Davis , Liberty , Long , McIntosh , Pierce , Tattnall , Toombs , Ware and Wayne .

Customers in these areas may still receive data alert notifications during these protected dates, but billing will reflect the correct data charges.

This is in addition to our previously announced accommodations for customers impacted by Hurricane Irma.

Impacted video and home internet customers can visit our support page for information or to report service outages.

*Location based on billing zip code for AT&T wireless customers and billing phone number for AT&T PREPAID customers. Credits will post in 2-3 billing cycles. Dates based on local time zones.

