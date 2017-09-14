Connected IO Releases Breakthrough Family of Wi-Fi Routers for M2M and IoT Cellular Networks

Connected IO (CIO), a world leader in providing superior cellular connectivity for M2M applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), announced the release of its new family of ER 2000T Category 1 Programmable Wi Fi Routers. CIO's new Cat 1 routers used for everything from digital signage, POS, vending machines, security, monitoring and control, to failover utilize new broadband cellular networks that have been designed and deployed by major operators such as Verizon, AT&T, and T Mobile and include a dedicated spectrum to accommodate the unprecedented growth of the IoT. CIO's fully operator certified routers provide Cat 1, 4G LTE coverage, with automatic fallback to 3G and 2G for unmatched reliability.

Operator certified, secure, and cost-effective, CIO's new routers are designed for enterprise-grade M2M- and IoT-enabled solutions. With an innovative, lightweight, thermally conductive design, the ER2000T-Cat 1 family is perfect for even the most challenging requirements.

Ready to go right out of the box, this router features an embedded open source Linux-based OS, and it can be easily configured, deployed, and monitored using the CIO cloud management portal. Flexible connectivity-including Wi-Fi, USB, and serial-allows customization for meeting today's wide range of IoT and M2M applications.

Cat 1 LTE provides an efficient use of the cellular spectrum for IoT and M2M devices that can coexist with faster LTE connections on the same cell towers. "There has been significant early demand for our new router, and excitement in the market around the availability of Cat 1 solutions," said Yakov Temov, CEO of Connected IO. "We continue to listen to our operator partners and our customers in order to deliver the most compelling solutions in the market."

"Connected IO modems and routers allow us to reach out to hundreds of thousands of clients in the wireless connected market," said Bill Gao, COO of ExaDigm. "CIO hardware simply just works in the retail and restaurant small-business market, and the mobile POS market is estimated to be $55 billion by 2024 according to Grand View Research."

"We selected CIO products and services to upload large video files on demand across North America," said Gary Balsam, director of corporate development for Rosco. "We find CIO products to be robust in the vehicle environment; they're able to handle temperature variations, variable voltages, and high-vibration environments. Rosco is doing well in the rapidly growing GPS tracking and video-streaming commercial vehicles market."

Cat 1 caps data speeds at 10 Mbps download and 5 Mbps upload, far exceeding the throughput of 2G connections and providing for future growth in data traffic. As a result, Cat 1 meets the needs of use cases where 3G or full-speed 4G LTE have proved too expensive. In addition, LTE technology provides the M2M and IoT industry with the longevity needed for long-term deployments in the field.

About Connected IO:

Based in Silicon Valley, Connected IO (CIO) develops wireless products for machine-to-machine (M2M) communications and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity. The CIO family of programmable modems and routers is innovative, operator certified, secure, and affordable, making these products the preferred choice of enterprises around the globe for a wide array of applications and industries, including digital signage, POS, vending machines, security, monitoring and control, and failover.

Connected IO will be demonstrating their new routers, along with their entire family of M2M and IoT products, at MWC America, San Francisco, CA, on September 12-14, 2017, at North Hall Stand #406.

About Mobile World Congress (MWC):

Taking place in San Francisco's Moscone Center on September 12-14, Mobile World Congress is the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry, organized by the GSMA.