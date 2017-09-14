Airgain Introduces Miniaturized Embedded LTE Antennas for Smart Home and LPWAN Applications

Airgain, Inc.Â (NASDAQ AIRG), a leading provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking, today introduced the Profile Contour Embedded series of new ultra wide band miniaturized antennas, to provide LTE connectivity to the smart home and emerging Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications, including Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Targeting set-top-box and gateway deployments as well as LPWAN applications including CAT-M1, LoRa, and NB-IoT, the latest LTE embedded antennas from Airgain utilize an efficient flexible polymer-based low profile design optimized for confined designs and robust assembly variations. Available now, the antennas require minimal incremental integration effort, minimizing the cost and complexity typically associated with embedded antenna system integration. These antennas provide market-leading performance for shorter cable lengths in the lower LTE frequency ranges, making them ideal for LPWAN applications.

With four billion Internet of Things devices expected to rely on LPWANs by 2025, these miniaturized LTE antennas from Airgain will help drive proliferation in LPWAN technology, which is forecasted to be the fastest growing connectivity segment in the market through to 20251. Airgain's expertise and innovation in enabling high performance wireless networking will support environments including smart homes, smart cities, smart buildings, and IIoT applications as they embrace LPWAN.

"The demand for the best connectivity everywhere and on everything is transforming whole industries," said Airgain President and Chief Executive Officer, Charles Myers. "We are seeing increasing demand for LTE in our traditional set-top-box business as the smart home becomes a reality, while high growth forecasted in IIoT applications is driving the proliferation in technologies such as LPWAN. In this environment, an antenna which is small, easily integrated and cost effective is fundamental, which is why we have introduced this series of miniaturized embedded LTE antennas. Airgain is enabling the high performance wireless connectivity required as industries connect the unconnected."

With multiple applications, this latest series of embedded antennas for LTE and LPWAN from Airgain expands its existing Profile Contour embedded antenna product line. This builds on Airgain's patented antenna technology it has built over more than a decade in delivering best-in-class wireless connectivity through embedded antenna design and integration innovation.

AirgainÂ will be attending MWC Americas 2017 in San Francisco,Â from September 12-14, as well as IBC 2017, in Amsterdam, from September 15-19. Visit the LoRa Alliance stand, N.620, at MWC 2017 and stand 15.MS3 at IBC 2017 to view product demonstrations and discuss its latest technology offerings.Â Airgain'sÂ latest innovations for multi-gigabit Wi-Fi, LTE, LPWAN, and more will be on display. To request a meeting or to find about more about the new embedded LTE antenna contact info@airgain.com.

About Airgain, Inc.

AirgainÂ is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. Our innovative antenna systems open up exciting new possibilities in wireless services requiring high speed throughput, broad coverage footprint, and carrier grade quality. Our antennas are found in devices deployed in carrier, enterprise, and residential wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters, digital televisions, andÂ Internet of ThingsÂ (IoT) devices.Â AirgainÂ partners with and supplies the largest blue chip brands in the world, including original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset makers, and global operators. AirgainÂ is headquartered inÂ San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers inÂ San Diego,Â Phoenix, Arizona,Â Cambridge,Â UnitedÂ Kingdom,Â and Suzhou and Shenzhen,Â China.

For more information, visitÂ airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

AirgainÂ and theÂ AirgainÂ logo are registered trademarks ofÂ Airgain, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the size and growth rates of the markets in which we operate, and our ability to provide cost-effective products to meet the needs of such markets, including our products helping to drive proliferation in LPWAN technology. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the market for our antenna products is developing and may not develop as we expect; our products are subject to intense competition, including competition from the customers to whom we sell, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; our future success depends on our ability to develop and successfully introduce new and enhanced products for the wireless market that meet the needs of our customers; we sell to customers who are extremely price conscious; we rely on a few contract manufacturers to produce and ship all of our products, a single or limited number of suppliers for some components of our products and channel partners to sell and support our products, and the failure to manage our relationships with these parties successfully could adversely affect our ability to market and sell our products;; if we cannot protect our intellectual property rights, our competitive position could be harmed or we could incur significant expenses to enforce our rights; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

1 ABI Research, 2016 - https://www.abiresearch.com/press/4-billion-iot-devices-will-rely-lpwan-technologies/