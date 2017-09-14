BelkinÂ® Unveils New Boostâ†‘Upâ„¢ Wireless Charging Pad For iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus And iPhone X

LOS ANGELES , Sept.Â Belkin, market leader in mobile accessories, today unveiledÂ its new wireless charging pad for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.Â The Boost UpÂ Wireless Charging PadÂ provides an effortless wireless charging experience forÂ iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.Â ItÂ is fine tunedÂ withÂ Qi technology under the hood,Â and is also able toÂ chargeÂ at levels up to 7.5WÂ for compatible devices.Â

"Customers around the world love iPhone and we believe wireless charging is the future. We are excited to continue expanding Belkin's growing portfolio of wireless charging solutions with the new Boostâ†‘Up Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, holding to our mission of helping consumers realize the power of new technology," said Steve Malony , general manager and vice president, Belkin. "Today we deliver the best cable-free and convenient charging solution for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X users."

Belkin conducted a wireless global consumer insights study earlier this year to understand charging behavior and purchasing preferences and kept consumer feedback in mind when designing the product.

Belkin's Boostâ†‘Up Wireless Charging Pad is available for purchase Sept. 15 for an MSRP of $59.99 at Belkin.com and apple.com. Coming soon to Apple stores worldwide. For more information please visit Belkin.com/BoostUpWireless.

BelkinÂ® developed its first people-inspired products in 1983 with cables that quickly led to the development of the first intelligent cable that connected an Apple IIc, Apple's first portable computer, to a printer. Today, more than one Belkin product is sold every second globally. Designed in Southern California, and extending across four pillars-power, productivity, protection and connectivity - Belkin products include award-winning lines such as the Valetâ„¢ Charge Dock for Apple Watch + iPhone, DuraTekâ„¢ Cables, RockStar multi-port solutions, QODEâ„¢ keyboards, Boostâ†‘Upâ„¢ charging solutions, and more including USB-IF certified USB-C accessories, wireless charging docks, and solutions for Android systems. Belkin's next generation ScreenCare+ and TrueClearâ„¢ Pro screen protection service applies state of the art protection with unparalleled accuracy and is available at select leading retailers worldwide. A privately held company, Belkin has more than 1,400 employees with products sold in more than 50 countries around the world.

