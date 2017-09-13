Williams Launches WillShop Local App to Support Local Businesses

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. , Sept.Â As the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline Â a nearly $3 billion energy infrastructure project moves closer to construction this fall, Williams is encouraging its contractors to purchase goods and services from businesses in the project area. To make this process easy, the company has launched a new mobile app known as WillShop Local to help connect its Atlantic Sunrise workers with local businesses and services all from their mobile devices.

Types of businesses and services include:

"We are excited to officially launch the WillShop Local app. By partnering with local communities, we can have a significant positive impact on small businesses in the project area," Williams public outreach manager Mike Atchie said. "Williams is looking forward to this opportunity for local businesses in the communities along the project areas to showcase their products and services to our workers."

The WillShop Local app will be an easy and convenient way to connect pipeline workers to local businesses that offer the materials and services these contractors will seek out during construction, helping drive local economic activity along the project footprint.

"Williams goes above and beyond to support local businesses. The WillShop Local app is a perfect example of a tool created by Williams that facilitates economic growth in my community," Bill Kelley Sr. , owner of Taylor Rental in Tunkhannock , said. "WillShop Local is a real opportunity for my business to connect with the workforce on the ground by providing a place to showcase my business and the services we can provide. We look forward to this chance to link directly with the individuals building Atlantic Sunrise and also to using the WillShop Local app to identify and support businesses in my community and beyond."

The design and construction of Atlantic Sunrise will support more than 8,000 jobs and an associated $870 million in economic value in project areas. WillShop Local will help to ensure businesses in local communities maximize the opportunities brought during project construction by connecting Williams' contractors to small businesses and service providers.

Local chambers have praised the development of the app for the value it will bring to local communities and businesses that are poised to benefit from the construction of Atlantic Sunrise. Williamsport /Lycoming Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Jason Fink said the WillShop Local program will be an excellent resource for his chamber members to sign up for and participate in.

"Thousands of workers will be up and down the pipeline route before, during and even after construction," Fink said. "They will need to buy important goods and services. This one-stop shop will direct them to area businesses for all their needs. It's a win for the area, for businesses and for ease of access for the worker."

Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce President Karen Groh agreed. "The Williams innovative WillShop smartphone app â€¦ allows workers in the field quick and easy access to area businesses and services that they need. Not only does this help the workers find what they need locally, it keeps their spending dollars local, injecting money into the Lebanon Valley economy," she said.

For more information on the WillShop Local app, visit atlanticsunriseexpansion.com.

Contact: Chris Stockton , Christopher.L.Stockton@williams.com, 713-215-2010

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/williams-launches-willshop-local-app-to-support-local-businesses-300518098.html

SOURCE Williams

http://atlanticsunriseexpansion.com