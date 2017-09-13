Sercomm Selects Sequans Monarch LTE Platform for IoT Tracker

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE SQNS) announced that Sercomm (TWSE 5388), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of telecom equipment and devices, is using its Monarch LTE Cat M1 Platform for a new IoT tracker that integrates LTE and GPS technologies in a highly compact design. The Sercomm tracker, named SavTrackÂ , will be on display at Mobile World Congress Americas, San Francisco, September 12 14, in Sequans booth in the north hall, N.501.

Sercomm SavTrackÂ® is a compact, GPS-equipped personal tracker that can be placed easily in a bag or a pocket. Featuring LTE Cat M1 connectivity by Sequans, SavTrackÂ® efficiently monitors the movements and locations of people, pets, vehicles, and objects 24/7. More than just tracking, SavTrack also provides enhanced human safety protection by providing an SOS button for emergencies. When the SOS button is pushed, the tracker instantly reports the user's location so that necessary action can be taken immediately. SavTrack delivers excellent price/performance and is an ideal solution for applications including health monitoring, youth/senior safety, transportation, and pet tracking.

"Sercomm's SavTrack tracker includes all of the key capabilities of a truly excellent LTE for IoT tracking device in a sleek form factor," said Danny Kedar, head of Sequans' IoT business unit. "Sercomm is answering the very high demand for IoT trackers from numerous vertical markets and we are pleased to see our Monarch technology inside SavTrack."

"As a worldwide leading manufacturer of telecom and broadband equipment, Sercomm has devoted significant R&D resources to developing innovative solutions for enhanced telecommunication services. We chose Sequans' Monarch LTE Cat M1 Platform as the basis of SavTrack because Monarch is a highly-optimized LTE-M chip," said Ben Lin, CTO of Sercomm. "Monarch provides advanced features, including low power consumption and dynamic RF programming that enables a single hardware design to operate worldwide. We are very pleased to introduce our new SavTrack based on Monarch."

Sercomm's SavTrackÂ® LTE tracker is based on Sequans' Monarch LTE platform, the world's first and most highly-optimized LTE-M (Cat M1) chip for IoT devices. Monarch integrates baseband, RF, power management and RAM in a single, tiny 6.5 x 8.5 mm chip and is purpose-built for narrowband IoT applications, including trackers, sensors, and wearables. Its advanced features include ultra low power consumption in active and sleep/idle modes, and unique RF filtering technology that enables, within a single hardware design and at no added cost, a true single, worldwide SKU with multi-band support for universal and flexible IoT implementation.

About Sercomm Corporation

Sercomm Corporation (TWSE: 5388) is a worldwide leading manufacturer of telecom and broadband equipment. Founded in 1992, Sercomm has focused on developing embedded solutions to make networking simple and affordable. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Sercomm's global operation network covers markets of North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, and its customer base includes the world's top ODMs, telecommunication vendors and system integrators. For more information, please visit www.sercomm.com

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTEâ„¢, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router devices, and StreamliteLTEâ„¢, optimized for M2M devices and other connected devices for the IoT. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online atÂ www.sequans.com;Â www.facebook.com/sequans;Â www.twitter.com/sequans