Ultra Electronics Holdings plc: Ultra Electronics, 3eTI Welcomes Deborah Lee James, Former Secretary of the Air Force, as Special Advisor

Ultra Electronics, 3eTIÂ , a leading cyber technology company with products and solutions that secure critical infrastructure in military, government and industrial markets, today announced that Deborah Lee James has joined the company as special advisor. James, who served as secretary of the Air Force from 2013 to 2017, will drive a wide range of strategic initiatives that will benefit from her 30 plus years of public and private service dedicated to promoting the security posture of the United States.

James will focus on the design and implementation of defense-oriented programs that add enduring value to the company's customers and partners. To do so, she will apply her expertise to driving innovation for solutions that sustainably secure the nation's critical systems and facilities.

Prior to her current position and Air Force leadership, James was president of Science Applications International Corporation's technical and engineering sector, responsible for 8,700 employees and more than $2 billion in revenue. During the Clinton Administration, James served in the Pentagon as the assistant secretary of defense for reserve affairs. In that role, she oversaw a $10 billion budget and worked extensively with Congress, state governors, the business community, military associations, and international officials on National Guard issues.

Swami Iyer, 3eTI president, commented: "I'm proud and delighted to welcome Deborah as a colleague. The extraordinary positions of trust she has held, along with her track record leading elite teams to secure our national interests, assure a successful tenure as our company's first special advisor."

James also commented: "Having worked on parallel paths with Swami and 3eTI for a number of years, I'm very pleased to partner with the company as a member of the team," James said. "I look forward to a fresh new set of challenges helping 3eTI expand its profile and leadership in critical systems cybersecurity."

Ultra Electronics, 3eTI is a leading provider of military-grade secure communications that enable critical systems security, infrastructure security, and facilities management for the defense, government, utilities and industrial markets worldwide. 3eTI's product portfolio includes net-centric and OEM products that enable comprehensive data protection for a wide range of defense and industrial applications such as secure wireless mesh networks, industrial sensor networks, cybersecurity, and perimeter security solutions approved for use by the most stringent and demanding customers, including the US military.

Ultra Electronics is an internationally successful defence, security, transport and energy company with a long track record of development and growth. The Group manages a portfolio of specialist capabilities generating innovative solutions to customer needs. Ultra applies electronic and software technologies in demanding and critical environments ranging from military applications, through safety-critical devices in aircraft, to nuclear controls and sensor measurement. These capabilities have seen the Group's highly-differentiated products contributing to a large number of platforms and programmes.