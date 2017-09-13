CommScope Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Comlab AG

CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Comlab, AG, a provider of radio frequency equipment based in Switzerland.

The complaint asserts infringement of two patents related to CommScope innovations for in-train communications systems. CommScope had previously filed for an inspection order in Germany which was served on Comlab. In that proceeding, the independent expert appointed by German courts found in favor of CommScope.

"CommScope invests heavily in distributed coverage and capacity solutions that address pressing issues in providing seamless public safety and cellular communications to support today's connected lifestyle," said Matt Melester, senior vice president, Distributed Coverage and Capacity Solutions. "As such, we vigorously protect these valuable assets. This action against Comlab is a necessary step to prevent unauthorized infringement."

In 2016, CommScope also filed suit against Dali Wireless for patent infringement related to CommScope's digital RF transport intellectual property. CommScope also recently signed an agreement with Kathrein, AG to license CommScope's complete distributed antenna system patent portfolio.

The asserted CommScope patents include European patents EP1022849B1 and EP2180605B1.

