'Undeniable with Joe Buck' Kicks Off Season 4 With Former MLB Star Alex Rodriguez

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. One of America's most trusted and respected broadcasters is back to take a seat across some of the greatest sports figures of our generation. Season 4 of 'Undeniable with Joe Buck ' premieres Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET PT. Find it exclusively on AT&T AUDIENCE Network through DIRECTV and streaming on DIRECTV NOW and the DIRECTV and U verse apps.

Filmed in front of a studio audience, the show gives viewers a glimpse inside the lives of sports legends. Watch as they share personal perspectives on their storied careers in a one-on-one interview format.

Season 4 includes:

The show is executive produced by Vince Vaughn and Peter Billingsley with Wild West Productions.

Buck is a 7-time Sports EMMY Award winner for "Outstanding Personality/Play-by-Play." He's the lead Major League Baseball and NFL play-by-play voice for FOX Sports and the host of the Network's USGA golf events. He's called 22 World Series, 20 MLB All-Star Games, 11 Super Bowls and 3 U.S. Opens.

Past episodes are available On Demand on DIRECTV and U-verse platforms. AT&T AUDIENCE Network is available on DIRECTV Ch. 239 or U-verse TV Ch. 1114 and via live streaming on the DIRECTV and U-verse apps and DIRECTV NOW.

