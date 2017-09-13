Intel Labs Contributes Mobile Core (vEPC) Reference Software to the CORDâ„¢ Project

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept. 12, 2017 PRNewswire MWC Americas The Open Networking Foundation (ONF), today announced Intel Labs' has contributed its IntelÂ Xeon Processor based virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) reference software to the CORD Project. This contribution broadens the use cases addressed by CORD (Central Office Re Architected as a Datacenter), adding virtualized mobile core capabilities for delivering services to mobile subscribers.Â

The vEPC is the foundation of mobile service providers' networks, providing facilities through which services are created and delivered to mobile users. Intel Labs' pre-integrated vEPC reference software is designed to deliver high performance and scale on Intel's Xeon processors. Built on the CORD platform and integrated into Mobile CORD (M-CORD) solutions, this vEPC helps round out M-CORD, making it now possible to build complete open source reference solutions for 5G prototyping.

The reference software is DPDK based, operates on bare-metal servers, is virtualized and integrated into the CORD orchestration environment. It runs on standard, high-volume, off-the-shelf server platforms to enable efficient next-generation wireless core (EPC) and innovative multi-access edge compute (MEC) services.

"We're excited Intel Labs is actively contributing to the CORD project with the new vEPC open source reference software," said Guru Parulkar, Executive Director of the Open Networking Foundation (ONF). "Working closely with Intel Labs, ONF is accelerating the availability of open platforms that enable communication service providers to deliver next-generation network solutions. This is an excellent proof point for how the ONF's Open Innovation Pipeline is leading to new innovative use cases and ultimately to new business models in the operator space."

"Intel Labs has released its vEPC reference software to the CORD project to showcase the way in which performance improvements on Intel Architecture can be achieved by optimizing application workloads with the Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) on the latest IntelÂ® XeonÂ® Scalable processors" states, Rich Uhlig , Intel Fellow and Director of System & Software Research at Intel Labs. "Compared to previous generations of Intel Xeon processor, the new Intel Xeon Scalable processor using the latest DPDK offering and running our vEPC reference software delivers over 50% performance boost. At MWC Americas, within the ONF pavilion, Intel Labs will be showcasing this vEPC that can support over 1.5M subscribers at 60 Gbps with a single socket Intel Xeon Scalable Processor. By releasing this to the open source community, the ecosystem can drive greater innovation and performance utilizing optimization methodologies developed by Intel Labs to transform networks transitioning to a 5G ready world."

ONF Demos at Mobile World Congress This announcement comes in conjunction with Mobile World Congress in San Francisco on September 12 - 14, where Intel Labs will be on display in ONF's booth with Cavium, Inc., Deutsche Telekom, Netsia and Radisys.

Highlights will include:

To learn and see more, visit Hall North Stand N332.

About The CORD Project

CORDâ„¢ (Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter) brings datacenter economics and cloud flexibility to the telco Central Office and to the operator's access network. CORD is an open source service delivery platform that combines SDN, NFV, and elastic cloud services for network operators and service providers. It integrates dozens of open source projects including ONOS, OpenStack, Docker, and XOS-all running on merchant silicon, white-box switches, commodity servers, and disaggregated access devices. The CORD reference implementation serves as a platform for multiple domains of use, with open source communities building innovative services for residential, mobile, and enterprise network customers.

The CORD ecosystem is hosted by the ONF and supported by The Linux Foundation and organizations that are funding and contributing to the CORD initiative. These organizations include operators AT&T, China Unicom, Comcast, Deutche Telekom, Google, NTT Communications, Turk Telekom and Verizon. Partner vendors include Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nokia, Radisys and Samsung Electronics, Co. See the full list of members, including CORD's collaborators, and learn how you can get involved with CORD at www.opencord.org.

About The Open Networking Foundation

The Open Networking Foundation (ONF) is an operator led consortium spearheading disruptive network transformation. Now the recognized leader for open source solutions for operators, the ONF first launched in 2011 as the standard bearer for Software Defined Networking (SDN). Led by its operator partners AT&T, China Unicom, Comcast, Deutsche Telekom, Google, NTT Communications, Turk Telekom and Verizon, the ONF has now merged operations with ON.Lab to create a single organization driving vast transformation across the operator space. For further information visit www.opennetworking.org.

Media Contact: Maemalynn Meanor The Linux Foundation Maemalynn@linuxfoundation.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intel-labs-contributes-mobile-core-vepc-reference-software-to-the-cord-project-300517974.html

SOURCE Open Networking Foundation

https://www.opennetworking.org