Bigbelly Joins JMA Wireless to Showcase Smart City Platform for Hosting Telecom Infrastructure at Mobile World Congress Americas

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept.Â Bigbelly, the world leading Smart City Solutions Provider specializing in smart waste and recycling systems, to showcase its multi purpose platform at Mobile World Congress Americas (September 12 14 , Moscone Center, San Francisco ), and demonstrate how to leverage their core waste infrastructure as a host for wireless and telecommunications technologies. JMA Wireless will preview Bigbelly's telecom cabinet and its capability as a multi purpose Smart City platform at its booth (Hall South Stand S.930).

Communities and solution providers share the challenge of how and where to deploy Smart City solutions and communications equipment in the public right-of-way without creating additional clutter or negative aesthetic impact. Cellular coverage and capacity deficits are increasingly common in dense urban locations where people gather - sidewalks, parks, transit stations, venues, and waterfront communities. Installed densely throughout these public spaces, Bigbelly stations collect waste to help keep communities clean. It is now possible to leverage this critical city waste footprint as a telecommunications siting platform to host DAS, Small Cell, Wi-Fi, and other IoT or Smart City infrastructure.

"Municipalities, campuses and organizations leverage the Bigbelly smart waste and recycling system to eliminate the common challenges of managing public space waste," said Brian Phillips , CEO of Bigbelly. "Leveraging required waste infrastructure as a host location for other applications and equipment, Bigbelly customers can expand their Smart City initiatives. This multi-purpose platform enables cities to solve technology challenges from the digital inclusion to bandwidth deficit in dense urban areas, while unobtrusively bringing new and enhanced communication services to residents and businesses, and for City operational and public safety purposes."

"Smart City applications will have a huge economic impact on cities around the world," stated Todd Landry , Corporate Vice President of Product and Market Strategy at JMA Wireless. "Together with Bigbelly we are pleased to demonstrate the ability to leverage core city infrastructure in hosting and deploying wireless communications and smart applications."

Bigbelly and JMA Wireless are prepared to discuss how to leverage the Bigbelly platform to transform core waste and recycling services, and the added value possible from this multi-purpose platform across a city, campus, or organization. Arrange a briefing by visiting the JMA Wireless booth or contacting Lauren Curley at lauren@straight-linepr.com.

Online Resources:

About Bigbelly

Bigbelly (www.bigbelly.com) is a prominent Smart City solution provider as the world leader of smart waste and recycling solutions. Deployed across communities, campuses and organizations in over 50 countries, the cloud-connected Bigbelly smart waste & recycling system combines smart, sensing, compacting stations with real-time software. Customers experience up to 80 percent collection reduction in addition to cleanliness, operational, economic, and environmental gains with Bigbelly.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bigbelly-joins-jma-wireless-to-showcase-smart-city-platform-for-hosting-telecom-infrastructure-at-mobile-world-congress-americas-300517968.html

SOURCE Bigbelly

http://www.bigbelly.com