GetWireless defines "Value-Added Distribution" for the Internet of Things at Mobile World Congress Americas!

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept.¬ GetWireless, a leading Value Added Distributor of IoT solutions since 2001, continues to grow rapidly within the IoT ecosystem and is defining their "value" through innovative channel programs.¬ Growth in the high tech space requires¬ a dedicated investment, and GetWireless has accomplished that by adding exciting new products, increasing human resources, growing support services, and offering marketing services.

"GetWireless strives be more than a single-line vendor to each of our clients, we want to roll up our sleeves and work with them to strategically grow the business together." said Brian Taney , CEO of GetWireless.

With the expansion of their product portfolio, GetWireless now offers embedded modules, pre-certified modems, asset trackers, programmable modems, enterprise routers, and industrial gateways. This expanded portfolio empowers GetWireless clients to service a vast variety of vertical markets being served in IoT.

In addition, GetWireless has continued to add industry specialists to their team to ensure that clients always receive expert-level sales consultation and technical support. These new team members have also enabled GetWireless to launch a host of professional services, including programming/scripting services, device management, system support, and marketing services.

Those interested in learning more about GetWireless' Channel Programs can stop by the GetWireless Booth (#336N) at Mobile World Congress Americas in San Francisco, California September 12 th-14th, 2017, visit MWCA Media kit or contact sales@getwirelessllc.com.

About GetWireless

Established in 2001 and based in Minneapolis, GetWireless is a leading Value-Added Distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things. By supporting a strong portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and cellular boosters, GetWireless is able to supply the most advantageous cellular solution for each new IoT application. For more information, visit www.getwirelessllc.com.

Contact: Terra Bastolich Phone: (952) 890-6669 email: tbastolich@getwirelessllc.com Website: www.getwirelessllc.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/getwireless-defines-value-added-distribution-for-the-internet-of-things-at-mobile-world-congress-americas-300517247.html

SOURCE GetWireless

http://www.getwirelessllc.com