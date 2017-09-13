GetWireless defines "Value-Added Distribution" for the Internet of Things at Mobile World Congress Americas!

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept.Â GetWireless, a leading Value Added Distributor of IoT solutions since 2001, continues to grow rapidly within the IoT ecosystem and is defining their "value" through innovative channel programs.Â Growth in the high tech space requiresÂ a dedicated investment, and GetWireless has accomplished that by adding exciting new products, increasing human resources, growing support services, and offering marketing services.

"GetWireless strives be more than a single-line vendor to each of our clients, we want to roll up our sleeves and work with them to strategically grow the business together." said Brian Taney , CEO of GetWireless.

With the expansion of their product portfolio, GetWireless now offers embedded modules, pre-certified modems, asset trackers, programmable modems, enterprise routers, and industrial gateways. This expanded portfolio empowers GetWireless clients to service a vast variety of vertical markets being served in IoT.

In addition, GetWireless has continued to add industry specialists to their team to ensure that clients always receive expert-level sales consultation and technical support. These new team members have also enabled GetWireless to launch a host of professional services, including programming/scripting services, device management, system support, and marketing services.

Those interested in learning more about GetWireless' Channel Programs can stop by the GetWireless Booth (#336N) at Mobile World Congress Americas in San Francisco, California September 12 th-14th, 2017, visit MWCA Media kit or contact sales@getwirelessllc.com.

About GetWireless

Established in 2001 and based in Minneapolis, GetWireless is a leading Value-Added Distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things. By supporting a strong portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and cellular boosters, GetWireless is able to supply the most advantageous cellular solution for each new IoT application. For more information, visit www.getwirelessllc.com.

