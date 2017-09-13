Ekahau Announces New Distribution Agreement with Ingram Micro

RESTON, Va. , Sept.Â Ekahau, the global leader in enterprise Wi Fi network design solutions, today announced a distribution relationship for U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean with Ingram Micro Inc., the world's largest wholesale technology distributor and a global leader in IT supply chain and mobile device lifecycle services.Â Under the terms of the new agreement, Ingram Micro will market, sell, and support Ekahau's full product portfolio including itsÂ flagship Site Survey & Planner software, which offers industry leading customer experience and the highest return on investment for designing and maintaining Wi Fi networks to its growing network of channel partners.

Additionally, Ingram Micro will sell Ekahau's newly released first of its kind all-in-one wireless design hardware device, Ekahau Sidekickâ„¢. It allows for faster measurement of wireless networks and provides best-in-class Wi-Fi spectrum analysis. The wearable Wi-Fi diagnostics and measurement tool redefines how enterprise wireless networks are designed.

As Wi-Fi has become the de-facto last-mile transport for mission-critical workloads such as IoT, cloud, cellular offloading, and Wi-Fi calling, the demands on Wi-Fi networks continue to accelerate. The Ekahau Site Survey and 3D Planner helps enterprises conquer Wi-Fi issues by streamlining wireless design, troubleshooting and optimization.

"As the demands on Wi-Fi networks are increasing, the need for secure, carrier-grade Wi-Fi service is undeniable and the need for a go-to-market partner who can deliver against both the needs of the LAN and the WAN is invaluable to channel partners," said Donald Scott , senior manager , Emerging Vendor Initiative, Advanced Solutions at Ingram Micro. "Ekahau's design solutions address the requirements of enterprises, service providers and system integrators, and we're pleased to welcome them to our portfolio."

"Ingram Micro is a leading global distributor and our new relationship will be valuable in extending the reach of Ekahau solutions to thousands of enterprise customers through its ecosystem of channel partners," said Jonathan Eisner , vice president global sales & marketing at Ekahau. "Together we will offer robust solutions, training and sales enablement support resources for channel partners to address their customers' Wi-Fi needs."

For more information about Ekahau's Site Survey & Planner software, visit https://www.ekahau.com.

About Ekahau

Ekahau is the global market leader in enterprise wireless network design and planning. More than 15,000 customers, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies, run their networks with Ekahau's Wi-Fi planning and measurement solutions. Our proprietary software and hardware solutions design and manage superior wireless networks by minimizing network deployment time and ensuring sufficient wireless coverage across all industries, project sizes, building infrastructures and levels of complexity. We are recognized for delivering the easiest-to-use, most reliable solutions for Wi-Fi planning, site surveys, troubleshooting and optimization. Whether a corporate office, hotel, hospital or university - if the Wi-Fi works, it has likely been built using Ekahau's Wi-Fi Design solutions.

Ekahau is headquartered in Reston, VA . www.ekahau.com

About Ingram Micro Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technologyâ„¢. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you Realize the Promise of Technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ekahau-announces-new-distribution-agreement-with-ingram-micro-300517854.html

SOURCE Ekahau

https://www.ekahau.com