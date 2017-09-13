Customer Focus Drives Recognition for SureCall's Corporate Growth and Product Performance

FREMONT, Calif. , Sept.Â SureCall, the premium cellular signal booster manufacturer, celebrates a year of success with accolades for the company and its products. On the heels of securing another year on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, SureCall also accepted multiple awards at the product level for the SureCall Flare and most recently, the SureCall Force5 2.0 .

"Since we opened our doors in 2001, we've always been focused on the needs of the customer and demands of the market," said Hongtao Zhan , SureCall founder and CEO. "SureCall's success can be attributed to this commitment we've made to our customers and a winning team that is willing to go above and beyond in all the products we've developed."

SureCall Flare Cell Phone Signal Booster

The SureCall Flare, a best-in-class signal booster for spaces up to 2,500 square feet, has taken powerful technology and engineered it into a product that leads the market for homes and small offices. The Flare has been named an honoree of the 2017 CES Innovation Awards, and also earned a place on the TMCNet 2017 Communications Solutions Product of the Year list.

"The idea for the Flare came from feedback through our sales and customer support teams," says Zhan. "We heard what they had to say and developed a product that was much simpler to install, while not sacrificing performance in a 'set-and-forget' type of solution."

SureCall Force5 2.0 Cell Phone Signal Booster

With its brand new high performance Ultra Thin Antennaâ„¢, the SureCall Force5 2.0, is a top-performing cell phone signal booster for large buildings. The Force5 2.0 is an innovator in its space that allows for remote monitoring and attenuation control using the booster's built-in Sentry hardware and mobile application. This revolutionary device was most recently named a recipient of CEDIA's Best in Show Award, a winner of the 2017 CE Pro BEST (Best Electronics Systems Technologies) Award, and also received Infocomm's Commercial Integrator BEST Award.

"The Force5 2.0 is a top-performing signal booster for large applications, with the unique ability to be managed remotely. This means it is easier to manage settings and adjustments for integrators and end users," said Zhan. "This is a win-win booster and something that has never been seen in the industry."

The recognitions received fuel SureCall's upward trajectory, invigorate the teams within the company, and signify an assurance to SureCall customers that their needs and input will always remain the centerpiece of the business.

For more information about SureCall and the Ultra Thin Antenna, visit www.SureCall.com.

About SureCall

Founded in 2001, SureCall is the multi-patented, award-winning industry leader in cell phone signal boosters, combining high quality technology with innovative designs to create award-winning boosters that dramatically improve cell phone reception for homes, cars and businesses. Major players in the hospitality, automotive, technology and industrial fields, along with institutions like NASA and academic institutions such as Stanford and Duke , trust SureCall's FCC-approved boosters to make their signals go the distance. Visit www.SureCall.com for more information.

Contact For SureCall: Zachary Allen zachary@methodcommunications.com 801-461-9751

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/customer-focus-drives-recognition-for-surecalls-corporate-growth-and-product-performance-300517935.html

SOURCE SureCall

http://www.SureCall.com