Global Brands Embrace RCS Messaging Based on the GSMA Universal Profile

The GSMA today announced that multiple global brands including 1 800 CONTACTS, BMW Seattle, Detroit Pistons, MGM Resorts, Multiplus, Subway and Walgreens are showcasing Messaging as a Platform (MaaP) services based on the GSMA's Universal Profile for Advanced Messaging (UP) at Mobile World Congress Americas. All plan to augment their existing SMS business messaging to Rich Communications Services (RCS) Application to Person (A2P) messaging, which creates a richer, more interactive experience for consumers and allows them to engage directly with brands within the messaging platform itself.

"Messaging as a Platform and RCS A2P is a huge upgrade on current SMS business messaging and opens up a host of possibilities for millions of brands to change the way they engage directly with consumers," said Alex Sinclair, Chief Technology Officer, GSMA. "It is all underpinned by the GSMA's Universal Profile, which is being adopted by mobile operators around the world, enabling a global RCS community with a unified, consistent and engaging user experience."

These brands are working with aggregators and mobile marketing companies including 3Cinteractive, CM, ICF Olson, Mobivity, Movile, OpenMarket, Tiaxa and Zipwhip who are participating in programmes such as Google's Early Access programme. Recent GSMA Intelligence estimates indicate that the A2P RCS market will be worth $74 billion by 20211. RCS continues to gain momentum, with over 50 global operator launches and over 136 million monthly active users around the world.

MaaP utilises the advanced messaging capability defined in the UP to open up a range of services that enhance the user experience through the use of artificial intelligence, chatbots and plugins as well 'conversational commerce'. This will allow customers to make restaurant reservations, book train tickets or make retail purchases entirely via messaging. All transactions are time-stamped, verifying purchases and providing peace of mind to consumers, and multiple purchases can also be integrated into a single interface for greater convenience. MaaP also provides mobile operators with an opportunity to increase engagement with their subscribers.

The GSMA Universal Profile for Advanced Messaging The GSMA recently issued UP 2.0, which builds on the first technical specification released last year by introducing key enablers for MaaP as well as improved messaging expressiveness, APIs, plug-in integration and improved authentication and security. The GSMA worked with the mobile operator community to develop the UP with the aim of simplifying and accelerating the adoption of interoperable communications services by providing an open, consistent and global messaging service across devices. It is currently backed by over 70 leading operators, vendors and OS providers worldwide.

The GSMA A2P Future Messaging Lab The GSMA also recently launched the GSMA A2P Future Messaging Lab, designed to bring operators, messaging aggregators, mobile marketing companies and brands together to understand the operational and commercial requirements for RCS to become an industry-leading A2P messaging platform. The Lab will outline the latest developments with specifications on MaaP and will cover key topics such as monetisation, privacy, security and trust, interconnection and customer experience. The GSMA's Future Networks programme will host the fifth GSMA A2P Future Messaging Lab on Monday, 11 September. For more information visit: www.gsma.com/futurenetworks/events-and-webinars/mwc-americas-san-francisco/

Future Networks at Mobile World Congress Americas 2017 At Mobile World Congress Americas in San Francisco, the GSMA's Future Networks programme will host the seminar 'Messaging as a Platform: The Future of Brand Communications' on Tuesday, 12 September, 10:00-12:30, which will examine how RCS messaging is opening up new communications channels for brands. There will also be a seminar covering 5G, including plans for industry-specific services and how 5G tailored network slicing can be applied in multiple industries. The programme will also be present in the GSMA Innovation City showcasing live demos of global brands using RCS, chatbots and MaaP. To register for any of these events or for further information, please go to: www.gsma.com/futurenetworks/events-and-webinars/mwc-americas-san-francisco/.

