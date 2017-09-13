Edgewater Networks Announces Certification of VTech SIP ErisTerminal® SIP Deskset Phones and ErisStation® SIP Conference Phones

Edgewater Networks, the leader in Network Edge Orchestration, today announced that it has certified its Network Edge Orchestration platform with ErisTerminalÂ SIP deskset phones and ErisStationÂ SIP conference phones from VTech Communications, Inc., a global leader and manufacturer of SIP based phones. VTech certified models include VSP736, VSP608, VSP600, VSP726, VSP715, and VCS754 in a BroadsoftÂ hosted environment. The results are documented in a standard configuration guide for easy deployment and integration.

Jennifer Kidd, VP of Business Development and head of the QuickConnect Interoperability Lab at Edgewater Networks, says, "The VTech line of desksets and conference phones offer numerous features and a user-friendly interface. At Edgewater Networks, we are pleased to enhance the functionality of this equipment with the guarantee that it will interoperate with Edgewater Networks Intelligent Edges immediately once installed. This will deliver enhanced call quality, security, and analytics to an already exceptional endpoint."

VTech is the world's No. 1 manufacturer of cordless phones, an expertise that spills over into its portfolio of cost-effective, cutting-edge business phone solutions. The company's award-winning SIP systems scale anywhere from the one-man show in a home office to enterprise-level corporations. VTech SIP phones feature compatibility with hosted and open-source PBX platforms, U.S.-based support and best-in-class warranties.

"Our certification with Edgewater Networks will help bring our joint customers a more optimized experience with increased productivity in virtually any workplace," says Ernie Levenson, president, VTech Communications, Inc. "VTech SIP phones ensure businesses experience clear and crisp desk and conference calls."

Intelligent Edges are a key component in the Edgewater Networks' Network Edge Orchestration platform. The Intelligent Edge ties service providers directly into the equipment at the edge of their networks, allowing them to perform continuous analytics, mitigate cyberattacks, and conduct automated call shaping to bolster QoS. Devices such as ErisTerminal SIP deskset phones and ErisStation conference phones are connected directly to EdgeMarc Intelligent Edges, letting service providers control, monitor, and provision those devices through the cloud-based EdgeView Service Control Center.

About Edgewater Networks, Inc.

Founded in October 2002, Edgewater Networks is a market leader in enabling IP-based voice, video and data services. Service providers and enterprises of all sizes use Edgewater Networks' solutions to simplify customer premises configurations for quick and smooth installations, reduce time to market and deliver rapid return on invested capital. The company helps customers deliver intelligence at the network edge with its Network Edge Orchestration platform that includes the EdgeView Service Control Center and EdgeMarc Intelligent Edges. To learn more, please visit www.edgewaternetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @ewn_inc.

About VTech

VTech provides a full portfolio of strong brands and a diverse collection of telecommunications products that elevate the business customer and hotel guest experience through state-of-the-art technology. They are sold through a wide network of trusted partners and are backed by industry-leading warranties and U.S.-based training and support. The company has recently added an award-winning collection of SIP phone systems, featuring compatibility with hosted and open-source PBX platforms.

Founded in 1976, VTech is the world's largest manufacturer of cordless phones and the global leader in electronic learning products from infancy through toddler and preschool. It also provides highly sought-after contract manufacturing services. VTech's mission is to design, manufacture and supply innovative and high-quality products, while creating sustainable value for its stakeholders and the community. For more information, please visit businessphones.vtech.com.

