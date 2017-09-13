CompTIA Recognizes 12 Outstanding U.S. Partners at Annual Summit

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. , Sept. Twelve individuals and companies committed to educating and training new generations of technology workers have been recognized as outstanding partners by CompTIA, the world's leading technology association.

The awards were presented at the CompTIA Partner Summit in Austin, Texas . The annual conference attracted several hundred educators, commercial trainers, corporate learning and development leaders, government agencies and instructors dedicated to enhancing the skillset of the technology workforce.

"At a time when many employers struggle to fill job openings for technology workers, and organizations wonder how to fill their long-term employment pipelines, our partners have stepped up to claim a leadership position in preparing the next generation of technology workers through classroom instruction, hands-on training, informative courseware and professional certifications," said Joe Padin , CompTIA's vice president for U.S. federal and education sales.

"We have a common goal with all of our partners: to train, educate and certify the current generation of technology workers; and to prepare new generations of tech professionals to meet future workforce needs," added Kirk Smallwood , vice president, U.S. academic sales, CompTIA. "It's an honor to recognize the partners who are at the head of the class in attaining this goal."

Clay Leitzke , president of Nexus Worldwide Computer Training, a leader in accelerated technical and certification training, was honored as the CompTIA Instructor Network Outstanding Contributor for 2017.

Pearson Education received the award for Best Exam Promotion. For the past year, Pearson led the content partner community in the number of students who have completed their preparation and converted to a voucher purchase.

NPower, which creates pathways to economic prosperity by launching digital careers for military veterans and young adults from underserved communities, was the recipient on an Outstanding Leader award.

Fairfax County (Va.) Public Schools, the 10th largest school division in the U.S. with more than 189,000 students; and Western Governors University, a nonprofit online university founded and supported by 19 U.S. governors, were recognized with Outstanding Leader awards.

Bright Beginner awards were presented to Everett Community College, which offers an information technology program, creating careers opportunities for its diverse study body in Washington State's technology industry; and Transit Tech Career and Technical Education High School, a specialized STEM high school in Brooklyn, N.Y. where students choose a trade area of their interest as early as the ninth grade.

Rising Star awards were presented to

CompTIA has more than 3,000 partners around the world, including schools, not-for-profits, job corps centers and correctional facilities that offer technology instruction and degrees; professional training organizations that deliver training in CompTIA certifications; and courseware providers and publishers who develop learning content that maps to CompTIA certifications.

With more than two million certifications awarded, CompTIA is the world's leading provider of vendor-neutral skills certifications for technology professionals. Visit CompTIA Certifications to learn more.

