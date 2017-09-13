NC4 to Showcase Advancements at ASIS International Conference

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. , Sept. NC4Â , a leader in revolutionizing safety and security, is excited to announce new capabilities added to the NC4 Risk Center platform that will be showcased at the 63rd Annual ASIS International Conference in Dallas, TX at the Kay Bailey Convention Center from September 26th 28th. The updated capabilities will be demonstrated by special appointment and booth demonstrations during the event.

Risk Center is recognized as the leader in providing real-time, early warning and predictive intelligence of risks that could threaten critical infrastructure, cause business disruption or affect employee health and safety. Also, Risk Center provides real-time tracking of travelers around the world to keep travelers safe and to satisfy Duty of Care concerns.

The enhancements being introduced to the Risk Center solution include:

About NC4 NC4 delivers safety and security solutions for both business and government organizations. We revolutionize how organizations and communities collect, manage, share and disseminate information to reduce cyber threats, fight crime, mitigate risks, and manage incidents. NC4 also provides cyber threat sharing solutions both through secure collaboration services and recently (via Soltra Edge), through automated, structured, and standardized (STIX/TAXII) mechanisms.

NC4 solutions are used by private sector companies involved in financial services, high-tech, insurance, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, as well as other industries. In the public sector, NC4 solutions are used by federal, state and local agencies in homeland security, emergency management, and law enforcement disciplines.

NC4 takes a comprehensive and integrated approach to safety and security by providing: cyber threat exchanges that drive the development of a sharing culture and circles of trust; global security and travel intelligence, analysis, traveler tracking, and relevant real time threat alerting to mitigate enterprise risks and a common operating picture for fighting crime and managing emergencies.

