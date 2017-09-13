WRIT Media Group, Inc. Adds Bitcoin and Dash to Pelecoin Mining Basket

LOS ANGELES , Sept.Â WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCQB WRIT) announced today that it added two additional currencies, Bitcoin and Dash, to its Pelecoin cryptocurrency mining system. During the past two months, WRIT Media's Pelecoin development team has built the core functionality of its digital currency system and has now added new features which enable users to mine six cryptocurrencies simultaneously by utilizing Pelecoin's proprietary mining algorithm software. Over the next two months, the Company plans to add six more cryptocurrencies to the system, for a total of twelve, to spread the volatility risk of mining a single cryptocurrency over a bucket of highly performing digital currencies.

Pelecoin now provides an easy-to-use, downloadable software that allows for optimal mining by enabling users to mine Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Zcash (ZEC), Monero (XMR), and Dash (DASH) simultaneously. This fast yet scalable system optimizes mining output and revenue by mining a "bucket" of six different cryptocurrencies. By spreading risk over a portfolio of six digital currencies (more coming soon), Pelecoin's proprietary mining algorithm reduces price volatility and optimizes cryptocurrency mining. Additionally users can safely withdraw and send Pelecoin to any external wallet that accepts transfers of BTC, ETH, ETC, DASH, ZEC and XMR, by using the platform's automated withdrawal form.

Users can look for a series of new features over the next few months that will be integrated into Pelecoin to enable high volume transactions, security, optimized currency mining and trading, and other business tools which will provide a scalable ecosystem that can handle real-world commercial use.

Pelecoin is now available to the public by registering for a free Pelecoin account and by downloading the Pelecoin miner in order to start mining. For additional information and to register follow the link www.PelecoinInfo.com

About WRIT Media Group

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCQB: WRIT) is a diversified media and software company whose operations include digital currency software development, including trading platforms and Blockchain solutions, content production and distribution; and video game distribution via mobile platforms.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those discussed in WRIT Media Group's latest 10-K filed July 14, 2017 . The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Pelecoin, CrypFXPro and their related trademarks and names are the property of WRIT Media Group, Inc. and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. All rights reserved. All other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/writ-media-group-inc-adds-bitcoin-and-dash-to-pelecoin-mining-basket-300517911.html

SOURCE WRIT Media Group, Inc.