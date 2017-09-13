Public Interest Registry and Nonprofit Tech for Good Debut Inaugural 2017 Global Trends in Giving Report

RESTON, Va. , Sept. 12, 2017 PRNewswire USNewswire Â Public Interest Registry, the not for profit operator of the .org, .ngo and .ong domains, and Nonprofit Tech for Good today revealed the results of the "2017 Global Trends in Giving Report." By surveying more than 4,000 donors in 95 countries, the inaugural report providesÂ a comprehensive understanding of how and why donors worldwide are giving to and engaging with non governmental (NGOs), nonprofits and charitable organizations.Â In addition, the survey evaluates the role that technology plays in communications and philanthropic giving across continents and demographics.

Key global findings include:

"Effectively engaging with donors is crucial - the lifeblood in some cases - for the NGO community to successfully achieve their mission," said Brian Cute, CEO of Public Interest Registry. "Insights from the report provide a valuable cultural examination, globally and within defined regions. But more importantly, the findings will assist NGOs around the world in understanding who, when and how to target the philanthropically minded within their country and beyond their borders."

"Examining donor preferences worldwide clearly showed an overwhelming response from donors in wealthy countries, which we believe is in direct correlation to the lack of technology tools NGOs have in developing countries to effectively engage their supporters," said Heather Mansfield , founder of Nonprofit Tech for Good. "Our hope is that future versions of this report will reflect a more diverse donor community, especially as internet infrastructure evolves enabling more donors to emerge from all corners of the globe."

Fielded earlier this year, the "2017 Global Trends in Giving Report" surveyed 4,084 donor respondents from 95 countries across Africa , Asia , Australia & Oceania, Europe , North America and South America , including gender, generational and ideological analysis. For more information on the survey's findings and methodology, and to download the full report and graphics, please visit: http://www.givingreport.ngo.

About Public Interest Registry Public Interest Registry is a nonprofit organisation that operates the .org top-level domain - the world's third largest "generic" top-level domain with more than 10.4 million domain names registered worldwide - and the newly launched .ngo and .ong domains and OnGood community website. Public Interest Registry also operates four Internationalized Domain Names (.ÐžÐ Ð“ (xn--c1avg), .æœºæž„ (xn--nqv7f), .à¤¸à¤‚à¤—à¤ à¤¨ (xn--i1b6b1a6a2e), .ç»„ç»‡æœºæž„ (xn--nqv7fs00ema)) to support and encourage local language use of the Internet. As an advocate for collaboration, safety and security on the internet, Public Interest Registry's mission is to educate and enable the global noncommercial community to use the internet more effectively, and to take a leadership position among internet stakeholders on policy and other issues relating to the domain naming system. Public Interest Registry was founded by the Internet Society (internetsociety.org) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia , USA.

About Nonprofit Tech for Good With nearly 100,000 monthly visitors and more than one million followers on social networks, Nonprofit Tech for Good is a leading social and mobile media resource for nonprofit professionals. Created and managed by Heather Mansfield , Nonprofit Tech for Good focuses on providing valuable, easy-to-understand information, news, and resources related to nonprofit technology, online communications, and mobile and social fundraising.

