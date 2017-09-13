Vibes Partners with Google to Deliver the Next Generation of Business Messaging

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept. Today at Mobile World Congress Americas, Vibes, the leading mobile engagement platform for enterprises, announced a partnership with Google to provide its customers access to a new standard messaging experience on Android devices. Together, Vibes and Google will help marketers leverage Rich Communication Services (RCS) business messaging to deliver richer mobile engagement experiences that deepen relationships and drive business outcomes.

With RCS, Vibes' customers, which include more than 150 global brands such as Chipotle, The Gap and Ford, can use the Vibes Mobile Engagement Platform to enhance the standard messaging experience on Android devices with rich media, interactivity, customized branding and improved analytics. Marketers can leverage RCS to engage with customers using group chat, images, video clips and GIFs, expand their database of mobile subscribers, and drive sales within Android Messages, the native messaging app on Android.

Google has partnered with carriers representing more than 1 billion subscribers worldwide to support RCS messages in Android Messages. Android Messages supports RCS, SMS and MMS, guaranteeing message delivery in the appropriate standard.

"To meet the needs of today's hyper-connected consumer, every brand needs to engage in a messaging interface," said Jack Philbin , co-founder and CEO of Vibes. "RCS represents an important innovation in mobile engagement and provides our customers with a new, powerful way to complement their SMS programs. We look forward to working with Google to continue to expand the possibilities of business messaging."

Vibes will offer its customers this upgraded messaging experience through Google's RCS Early Access Program (EAP). In addition to being early to market with RCS, Vibes' EAP participation allows its customers to start learning and building with the technology and provide feedback to influence the roadmap and standards.

For more information, visit: https://www.vibes.com/google-rcs/?utm_medium=Press_Release&utm_source=press_release&utm_campaign=2017_Q3_PR_GOOGLE_RCS_EAP_SUPPORT .

About Vibes Vibes empowers brands to engage personally with hyper-connected, mobile consumers at scale. The Vibes Mobile Engagement Platform, enables marketers to easily manage all mobile communication channels including text messaging, push notifications, Apple Wallet, Android Pay, and mobile web campaigns - all through a single interface. Vibes' clients include Chipotle, The Gap, Old Navy, The Home Depot, PetSmart, Foot Locker and Allstate. To learn more about Vibes, visit www.vibes.com.

Press Contact Method Communications Amberly Asay , 801-461-9776 amberly@methodcommunications.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vibes-partners-with-google-to-deliver-the-next-generation-of-business-messaging-300517913.html

SOURCE Vibes

http://www.vibes.com