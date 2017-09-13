Ultra Mobile Launches Ultra IoT Connected Lab and First-of-its-Kind Incubator Program

NEW YORK , Sept.Â Ultra Mobile, a nationwide mobile carrier developing innovative mobile phone services, today announced the launch of Ultra IoT Connected Lab, an accelerated development program Â focused on creating and supporting solutions within the Internet of Things (IoT). The IoT industry is set to reach $1.4 trillion in spending by 2021, and with 10% of devices requiring a cellular connection, Ultra Mobile is in a unique position to tap into these opportunities and provide a platform and infrastructure to offer customers value added solutions.

Powered by lean startup and customer-first mentalities, the Lab's first initiative is a 10-week incubator program offering a launchpad for an IoT startup to build a bespoke portal to uniquely suit their requirements. The Lab's ultimate goal is that through increased collaboration, the team will identify barriers to entry within IoT, and generate innovative, disruptive solutions to the industry at large.

Application to the program, which opens today, will close on September 26, 2017 . The inaugural winner of the incubator program will be announced on September 29 th, and the program will run from October 2 nd 2017 to December 8 th 2017. The chosen winner will be given the opportunity to take advantage of:

"Ultra Mobile is committed to connecting the world, and providing cutting-edge solutions to democratize communications for all," said Tyler Leshney , President of Ultra Mobile. "As our day-to-day life becomes more connected, we see the launch of the Ultra IoT Connected Lab as an opportunity tap into this convergence and to provide connectivity to more customers."

A select panel of judges in the realms of media, advertising and entrepreneurship have been chosen to evaluate the pool of applicants for the program. These judges include, Tom Kelshaw , Director of Innovation at media agency Maxus, Yao Huang , Managing Partner of venture collaboration organization The Hatchery, Katja Bartholmess, Founder of marketing consultancy Gimme Gorgeous, and Sarah Neill , VP of Corporate Development at Ultra Mobile - who is also taking the lead as General Manager of the Lab. "We are thrilled to see the insights and collaboration that come out of Ultra Connected Lab and to begin this journey over the next few months," said Sarah Neill of Ultra Mobile.

Applicants will be asked to electronically submit information about their products and company by September 26th. The winner will be notified by September 29th.

Ultra IoT Connected Lab is the latest example of Ultra Mobile's dedication to delivering the most competitive and innovative offerings in the industry - empowering its global community.

To apply, and for more information on Ultra IoT Connected Labs please visit ultramobileiot.com.

About Ultra Mobile: Founded in 2011, Ultra Mobile is a non-contract nationwide mobile carrier, focusing on delivering innovative, cost effective mobile voice, text, and data services for people living in the United States who regularly call or text internationally. Its international services reach over 200 destinations, providing convenient and affordable solutions that connect people with their extended families, friends and colleagues living around the world. In 2015, Ultra Mobile was ranked #1 on the Inc. 500 as the fastest-growing private company in the United States . Ultra Mobile is co-headquartered in New York City and Southern California , with more than 150 employees based in USA, Europe , and Asia . The company offer customer support in English, Chinese, and Spanish. For more information, visit: www.ultramobile.com.

