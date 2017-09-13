U.S. Cellular Tops J.D. Power Wireless Network Quality Ranking in the North Central Region for the Third Time in a Row

U.S. CellularÂ (NYSE USM) customers once again experience the highest wireless network quality, according to the J.D. Power 2017 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study Volume 2SM. For the third consecutive reporting period and the 19th time since 20061, U.S. Cellular has the "Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance in the North Central Region2," which includes Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

"This recognition reinforces what our customers and associates already know - that we provide the best network experience, and we have fast, reliable network coverage in the middle of anywhere," said Mike Irizarry, executive vice president and chief technology officer for U.S. Cellular. "Our customers deserve to use their phone however and whenever they want, so we provide them with unlimited data plans, and a network that keeps up with their lifestyle."

The 2017 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study-Volume 2 is based on responses from 35,105 wireless customers. Carrier performance is examined in six geographic regions: Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, North Central, Southwest and West. In addition to evaluating the network quality experienced by customers with wireless phones, the study also measures the network performance of tablets and mobile broadband devices. The study was fielded January through June 2017.

12006-2013 Volumes 1 and 2, 2016 Volume 2, 2017 Volumes 1 and 2

2Tied for highest ranking

