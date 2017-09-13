Analysis of the Global Test Equipment Market for Passenger Vehicle Telematics, Forecast to 2023

LONDON , Sept. Telematics is the consolidation of vehicle monitoring technology, wireless communications, and location technology. The test equipment market for the automotive telematics industry, which comprises vehicle independent services such as on demand infotainment and navigation and vehicle dependent services such as safety and security, diagnostics, and vehicle to vehicle and usage based insurance, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2016 to 2023 and reach $292.7 million by 2023. Download the full report https www.reportbuyer.com product 5095355 The aim of this study is to analyze the developments of the test equipment market in the global telematics industry and present an outlook on market growth, opportunities, and performance. The major focus is market trends (drivers and restraints) regional trends (North America , Europe & Russia , Asia Pacific , and rest of the world) and test equipment form factors. The study highlights opportunities created by telematics systems manufacturers, automotive OEMs, and Internet technology companies that are integrating telematics solutions into every car model and investing in the development of connected car and self driving technologies. Market measurements and revenue forecasts were estimated for 2016 2023 (test equipment market by region, product, form factor, and application). Market focus and market share details of key participants, such as Rohde & Schwarz, Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, Anritsu Corporation, and FEV are included. The base year for the study is 2016 and forecast period is from 2017 to 2023. Key questions that this study will answer Is the test equipment market for passenger vehicle telematics growing How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate What are the key factors that will drive growth of the test equipment market for telematics across the globe What are the restraints faced by market participants What is the expected impact Who are the major market participants Who is expected to lead the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period Which test equipment form factor has the highest market share in the telematics segment Which form factor is expected to have the highest adoption rate during the forecast period What are the various growth opportunities for test equipment manufacturers in the telematics space Download the full report https www.reportbuyer.com product 5095355 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers https www.reportbuyer.com Â For more information Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email query reportbuyer.com Â Tel 44 208 816 85 48 Website www.reportbuyer.com

