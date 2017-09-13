CompTIA Space Enterprise Council Contributes Satellite Exhibit to the National Electronics Museum in Baltimore

WASHINGTON , Sept. CompTIA, the world's leading technology association, announced today that its Space Enterprise Council Â (SEC) has contributed a satellite exhibit to the National Electronics Museum in Baltimore .

"Satellites: Transforming Our Lives," a new permanent exhibit now open to the public, focuses on how satellites affect our everyday lives and offers a glimpse into the future of the industry. The history of satellites and an examination of the key issues, challenges and applications related to satellite technology are also part of the exhibit.

"We are grateful that the CompTIA Space Enterprise Council was given the opportunity by the National Electronics Museum to contribute to this amazing exhibit," said David Logsdon , senior director of the CompTIA Space Enterprise Council. "We expect more than 50,000 school kids will visit the museum exhibit over the next year and we hope that this exhibit will help to inspire students to pursue careers in the fields of science and technology."

Logsdon said the member companies of the Council provided valuable input for the exhibit, which focuses on the benefits of satellites in the areas of communications, weather and remote sensing, navigation, and GPS.

Using a touch screen, visitors can choose one of six general topics such as farming, the environment, news, or entertainment. Opening each topic unveils more information, presented with clear, insightful text and stunning imagery. The interactive exhibit shows the viewer how satellites work, what they can do, and the benefits of satellite technology.

"Visitors are immersed into the real world of satellites," Logsdon explained. "Whether its tracking a storm or navigating around a strange city, satellites are there to help."

Founded in 2000, the CompTIA Space Enterprise Council represents all sectors of the space industry, including commercial, civil, and national security interests. Collectively, the Council brings a unique voice to policy discussions centered on space and innovative technology convergence, exploration, and the impact of the space program on economic prosperity and

