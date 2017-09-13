Ultra Electronics Holdings plc: Ultra Electronics, 3eTI Collaborates with NIST National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence

Ultra Electronics, 3eTI, a leading cyber technology company, today announced a collaborative project with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE). This project will focus on anomaly detection, providing critical and detailed cybersecurity guidance for industrial control systems (ICS) in the manufacturing sector.

Using 3eTI's CyberFence technology and equipment, the NCCoE will map a range of advanced security processes to the Cybersecurity Framework (CSF). This framework will be included in NIST's Cybersecurity Practice Guide with detailed information demonstrating how manufacturing companies can implement anomaly detection tools without negatively impacting operational performance.

The NCCoE project will employ commercially available hardware and software, deploying solutions on an established lab infrastructure. CyberFence was chosen for the project alongside other vendors following an open call for collaborators through the Federal Register Notice.

Swami Iyer, President of 3eTI said: "We are proud to join with NIST in helping resolve cybersecurity vulnerabilities that put human life and systems safety at risk. Operators throughout the world's manufacturing centers can benefit immensely from practical and tested guidance that can be implemented without impacting operational integrity."

Ultra Electronics, 3eTI is a leading provider of military-grade secure communications that enable critical systems security, infrastructure security, and facilities management for the defense, government, utilities and industrial markets worldwide. 3eTI's product portfolio includes net-centric and OEM products that enable comprehensive data protection for a wide range of defense and industrial applications such as secure wireless mesh networks, industrial sensor networks, cybersecurity, and perimeter security solutions approved for use by the most stringent and demanding customers, including the US military.

* Certain commercial entities, equipment, products, or materials may be identified in order to describe an experimental procedure or concept adequately. Such identification is not intended to imply recommendation or endorsement by NIST or NCCoE, nor is it intended to imply that the entities, equipment, products, or materials are necessarily the best available for the purpose.