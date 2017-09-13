Cybersecurity Luminary Ron Gula Joins KoolSpan’s Board and Cyber Sales Veteran Mark Leveratt Joins as VP Sales EMEA

KoolSpan, Inc., the global leader for secure calling and messaging solutions for mobile phones, announced today that renowned cybersecurity industry veteran Ron Gula has joined the company's Board of Directors and cybersecurity veteran Mark Leveratt joins as VP Sales EMEA.

These additions come at a time of unprecedented global demand for encrypted mobile calling and messaging across government, enterprise and small and medium businesses. Recent recommendations from government organizations including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to encrypt calls and messages in response to mobile network vulnerabilities have accelerated demand for TrustCall.

The DHS Study on Mobile Device Security defines numerous threats to mobile communications; including text message and phone call interception and monitoring on an ongoing basis. These attacks emanate from anywhere in the world and target US Government as well as businesses and consumers domestically and people travelling abroad. The DHS warns, "Failure to secure sensitive information - whether for personal or professional use - can have serious consequences." The report continues with recommendations, "Ensure devices use end-to-end encryption for all communications paths," and "Due to the nature of carrier networks, no voice or data should depend solely on the network for confidentiality or integrity protection."

"Business people and government personnel are seeking communications solutions that are not only secure, but also provide high quality audio and flexibility to meet their organizations' needs. Before investing and joining the KoolSpan Board, I examined multiple solutions and found that only TrustCall delivers security, high quality audio and enterprise grade features and flexibility," said Ron Gula.

Cyber luminary Ron Gula is joining a group of directors and advisors that includes some of the brightest minds in technology and cybersecurity including Amit and Elad Yoran, Ed Amoroso, Eran Feigenbaum, Adam Meyers and others. With the addition of Gula, KoolSpan further establishes the company as the proven, business-ready partner of choice for government and commercial customers around the world.

Ron Gula is President of Gula Tech Adventures and brings to KoolSpan years of experience in the cyber industry, spanning network penetration testing for the NSA, CTO of Network Security Wizards, and CEO and co-founder of Tenable Network Security.

In addition, Mark Leveratt, based in Dubai, joins KoolSpan as VP Sales, EMEA. Mark has over 16 years of experience as a defense and security professional, serving in a variety of roles including the British Armed Forces.

"Business espionage is at the frontline of cyber conflict today," said Nigel Jones, KoolSpan's CEO. "Today we are honored that one of the cybersecurity industry's foremost thinkers, Ron Gula, is joining KoolSpan's Board of Directors; and we are excited to add Mark Leveratt to our team, in a region where we continue to receive tremendous demand for TrustCall."

About KoolSpan

KoolSpan is the leading provider of robust, cross-platform, end-to-end communication security on mobile devices. KoolSpan offers multiple encryption solutions supporting Android and iPhone smartphones. KoolSpan's security and privacy solutions address the growing threat of loss or theft of intellectual property, vital information and proprietary assets. Customers include government organizations and enterprises in over 60 countries worldwide. KoolSpan uses FIPS 140-2 validated crypto and has 33 issued patents with dozens more pending. KoolSpan is privately held and based in Bethesda, MD.

