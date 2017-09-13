Vexata Announces Reference Architecture For SAS Analytics Based On VX-100F Flash Storage And VX-OS Software

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Sept. Vexata ( VexataCorp), the leader in high performance data storage infrastructure for enterprise and cloud datacenters, announced today the availability of its industry leading SAS analytics reference architecture based on the groundbreaking Vexata VX 100F Flash Storage System powered by VX OS software. Based on independent testing conducted by the SAS Performance Validation team, this reference solution highlights how the Vexata VX 100F brings a transformative level of I O performance at scale to accelerate SAS Grid analytics workloads.

"Digital business demands I/O performance at scale from analytics platforms," said Zahid Hussain , CEO of Vexata. "We are excited to collaborate with SAS and offer a tested reference design that our mutual customers can deploy seamlessly into their existing SAS environments."

"SAS analytics workloads are very I/O intensive and customers have to choose their storage carefully to meet these demanding requirements," said Margaret Crevar , head of the SAS Performance Labs. "We are pleased to add the VX-100F to our tested storage matrix to provide our customers with more choice for their most data intensive analytics workloads."

Click here for the SAS/Vexata analytics solution paper.

About Vexata Vexata's active data infrastructure solutions enable transformative performance at scale for the I/O intensive applications driving digital business. Based on its groundbreaking VX-OS software, Vexata solid state storage systems deploy simply and seamlessly into enterprise and cloud data center environments. For more information visit vexata.com or follow us @VexataCorp.

About SAS SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative analytics, business intelligence and data management software and services, SAS helps customers at more than 83,000 sites make better decisions faster. Since 1976, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.

Contact Kylie Brusch , vexata@methodcommunications.com, 415.849.2983

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vexata-announces-reference-architecture-for-sas-analytics-based-on-vx-100f-flash-storage-and-vx-os-software-300517554.html

SOURCE Vexata

https://www.vexata.com