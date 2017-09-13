On Call International Integrates Innovative Information Sharing Platform

SALEM, N.H. , Sept.Â On Call International (On Call), a leading travel risk management company, today announced the integration of a new, text based information sharing service that offers an easy, efficient and simple mechanism for delivering critical information to travelers. On Call is partnering with KeynectUp, a provider of "app less" mobile information sharing, to ensure travelers have access to essential emergency contact details wherever and whenever they need them.Â

On Call's partnership with KeynectUp builds additional value for clients by ensuring travelers are empowered with the information they need to access immediate emergency assistance while abroad. By means of a simple text message, the traveler receives a link to download contact information for On Call's 24/7 Global Response Center and other customized client details. With one click, this contact information is properly formatted and stored right in the traveler's phone for easy and seamless access. KeynectUp has demonstrated proven success that this simple approach to information sharing significantly increases traveler awareness and adoption of emergency response resources by using a technology that is both familiar and preferred rather than the alternative of carrying a hard copy of a membership card.

"As part of our mission of helping travelers in their time of need, every day, we're thrilled to offer this exciting innovation to our clients," said Thomas Davidson , President of On Call. "This technology will put On Call's clients in a stronger position to display their commitment to duty of care by giving their travelers a simple, straightforward method of storing and retrieving potentially life-saving information."

In a world that is getting tired of mobile apps, KeynectUp offers a refreshing approach to communicating with travelers to keep them safer. "On Call's focus on finding the most effective solutions to proactively reduce risk for travelers aligns neatly with our philosophy and the solution we have built," said Douglas Chrystall , Founder, KeynectUp. "People assume that apps are the perfect solution for communicating with students. However, we've found that Gen Z is selective about what they download to their smartphones. Many have chosen not to engage with mobile apps offered by their institutions; we've seen collegiate app deployment rates as low as 7%. Therefore, we find it is essential to embrace a simpler, more effective mechanism to improve student safety."

About On Call International When traveling, every problem is unique - a medical crisis, a political threat, even a common incident such as a missed flight. But every solution starts with customized care that ensures travelers are safe and protected. That's why for over 20 years, On Call International has provided fully-customized travel risk management services protecting millions of travelers, their families, and their organizations. For more information visit: www.oncallinternational.com; follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn; like us on Facebook and visit the On Call blog.

About KeynectUp KeynectUp creates "app-less" technology to simplify the way organizations connect and communicate with their constituents. Established in Wellesley, MA , the company began with a unique contact-saving service that is predicated on one simple click, but now serves as one of the world's leading communication platforms. KeynectUp's customers include over 90 of America's top colleges and universities, as well as auto manufacturers, professional services, recruitment companies, and more.

For more information, contact: David Heffernan SHIFT Communications for On Call International oncallinternational@shiftcomm.com

Ali Bozzuto Head of Marketing ali@keynectup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/on-call-international-integrates-innovative-information-sharing-platform-300517729.html

SOURCE On Call International

http://www.oncallinternational.com