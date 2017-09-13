ADRF Highlights New Connectivity Solutions at Mobile World Congress Americas

BURBANK, Calif. , Sept.Â Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. (ADRF), the largest pure play in building Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) for public safety and commercial radio frequencies, today launched a number of new solutions at Mobile World Congress Americas, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco through September 14th .

Among the company's latest innovations is the SDR-ICS Series high power outdoor modular digital repeater, designed for filling in the cellular dead zones for both rural and metropolitan areas and also temporary and emergency applications. The SDR-ICS combines ADRF's industry benchmark in-building modular repeater with its successful high power outdoor repeater and features the company's patented Interference Cancellation System (ICS). The SDR-ICS supports hot swappable modules, daisy-chaining, remote configuration via internal or external modem, and can be mounted on either racks or poles. It is the only high power solution that provides non-contiguous ICS support.

"Enterprises and municipalities can solve critical communication problems in a cost effective manners with the SDR-ICS," said Julie Song , President of ADRF. "We've also designed our SDR-ICS to ensure that first responders and emergency personnel as well as families and loved ones can stay safely connected during emergencies, exemplified by the cellular outages experienced in the wake of recent natural disasters."

In addition to its SDR-ICS, ADRF also debuted new Head End and Remote Unit modules for its ADXV Series Distributed Antenna System (DAS) that supports the 600 MHz spectrum, which is rapidly being deployed for LTE across the US.

About ADRF

Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. ("ADRF") is the leading provider of in-building wireless solutions that ensure reliable connectivity in venues of any size, shape and location. Established in 1999 in Burbank, CA , ADRF prides itself on having a customer-centric focus, designing solutions that meet each customer's unique needs, while providing a pathway to scale for the future. Today, we serve some of the world's leading enterprises, system integrators, public safety entities, neutral host operators, and wireless service providers. ADRF's product portfolio of in-building wireless solutions includes Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), repeaters, antennas and passive components. ADRF is certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), has achieved TL 9000 and ISO 9001 certifications, and is a member of HetNet Forum, Dense Networks, DASPedia, and Northeast DAS & Small Cell Association. For more information, please visit www.adrftech.com.

