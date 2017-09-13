FleetUp Introduces Industrial Ruggedized Tablet for Simple Access to Fleet Driver Hours of Service (HOS) Application

MILPITAS, Calif. , Sept. FleetUp, a provider of comprehensive Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) and Hours of Service (HOS) compliance solutions for Intelligent Fleet Management, today introduced FleetUp Orange a ruggedized tablet with an easy to use and easy to view display with a portable strap, designed for fleet drivers required to display Records of Duty Status (RODS) upon request instead of printing out hard copies.

FleetUp Orange operates on the Android platform, and can run compatible HOS compliance apps allowing fleet managers the convenience of leveraging pre-existing solutions. However, the FleetUp HOS Companion app comes pre-loaded on FleetUp Orange providing a wide array of tools, including: Voice Over HOS, CamVue, Truck Route Navigation, Document Scanner App, Trip History and App blocker/Android finder.

FleetUp Orange includes a sunlight readable screen, case with a drop-test rating of MIL-STD 810G and dust/waterproof rating of IP67, dashboard or windshield mounting options, 13 Megapixel camera with flash LED and 64GB micro-SD memory card storage included.

Additional features of FleetUp Orange include:

"FleetUp strives to streamline operations for fleet managers and reporting for drivers, but FleetUp Orange takes us one step further," said FleetUp CEO Sam Lee . "FleetUp Orange is a durable and secure device that makes it easy for drivers to meet FMCSA ELD regulations, but also help managers improve their overall fleet management operations."

Availability and Pricing FleetUp Orange is available immediately and will be offered with data plans of 100MB, with payment options available for a two-year contract. Visit fleetup.com for pricing and payment plan information.

About FleetUp Founded in 2013 and based in the heart of Silicon Valley, FleetUp offers a patented, FMCSA-compliant suite of integrated telematics and GPS applications. FleetUp provides service and distribution companies with unprecedented insight into their operations, empowering them with actionable data to optimize the efforts of vehicles and drivers, allowing for maximum revenue while reducing operating costs. For more information, please visit fleetup.com.

