PacStar Awarded $10 Million US Marine Corps Networking On-The-Move (NOTM) Contract

PacStarÂ , a leading developer and supplier of advanced communications solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), today announced it has been awarded a $10 million contract to provide PacStar 400 Series networking and communications products to the US Marine Corps Networking On The Move (NOTM) program. PacStar's modular system brings the benefits of industry leading Size, Weight and Power (SWaP) reduction to communications on NOTM program tactical vehicles, while providing modularity and reliability in harsh environmental conditions.

"Networking on-the-move capabilities are increasingly critical to today's warfighter, as adversaries equip themselves with the latest wireless technology and smartphones while actively moving in ground vehicles," said Peggy Miller, chief executive officer for PacStar. "We go to extraordinary lengths to meet the demanding SWaP requirements of our expeditionary programs, and PacStar is proud to meet the increasingly mobile networking needs of the Marine Corps with PacStar 400-Series."

Networking On-The-Move is a Command and Control capability for all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF). PacStar 400-Series modules include secure, enterprise-class networking and security capabilities from CiscoÂ®, designed and engineered by PacStar into modules ideal for both vehicle-mounted and command post use. NOTM will install PacStar 400-Series equipment into a wide array of tactical ground vehicles including MRAP-ATV, HMMWV, and Amphibious Assault Vehicles. And unlike traditional vehicle mounted-communications, the PacStar modules may be quickly and easily dismounted and used in command posts, without the use of tools.

PacStar 400-Series modules will also enable communications on several major NOTM subsystems, the Point of Presence Vehicle Kit (POP) and Staff Vehicle Kit (SV Kit), providing access to three network enclaves: Secret Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPRnet), Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router Network (NIPRnet) and Mission Specific. The modules are designed, extensively tested and certified as meeting MIL-STD 810G environmental standards even while operating, so Marine Warfighters can be assured of reliable communications. They are available in a wide array of transport and packaging systems enabling programs to customize their systems as needed.

PacStar was awarded the contract through a competitive procurement process in which a number of other solutions we evaluated as well. It will deliver 400-Series modules throughout the remainder of 2017. PacStar 400-Series products are widely deployed in DoD programs, and include a variety of modules for networking, computing, storage and wireless. Visit here to learn more.

About PacStar

Pacific Star Communications, Inc. (PacStar) is a leading technology-based systems integrator that delivers advanced, reliable and interoperable tactical and enterprise communications systems to the military, federal, state and local government agencies, as well as emergency responders. The company's patented IQ-CoreÂ® Software and hardware technology and integration/installation services provide secure, command, control and communications systems - particularly in remote or infrastructure starved areas. In addition, PacStar's unified and tactical network communications systems are ideally suited for commercial sector organizations with mission-critical, complex communications requirements. For additional information, please visit www.pacstar.com, LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/pacific-star-communications and Twitter @pacstarcomm.