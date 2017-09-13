Portnox CLEAR Brings Complete Discoverability and Risk Monitoring of All Endpoints

Portnox, a market leader for access control and end point risk management, announced today Portnox CLEAR Summer 17' Version, a cloud based network access control solution that simplifies the management of emerging cyber risks for enterprises and mid market organizations. This version provides CISOs, CSOs, network administrators and IT teams, the ability to better monitor all network endpoints and identify devices that are potentially at risk, minimizing digital business risk associated with IoT, BYOD, cloud computing and the mobile workforce.

According to a recent report by 451 Research, 60 percent of enterprise workloads will run in the cloud by mid-2018. With the move of data storage, applications, servers and more to the cloud, security solutions should run from the cloud as well. This version streamlines monitoring and securing from the cloud, offering access controls, network visibility and real-time risk assessment of all endpoints in all locations. CLEAR generates unique risk scores for each device, allowing network administrators to create accurate risk profiles of their networks, helping them gain an understanding of underlying threats and vulnerabilities.

Portnox CLEAR adds four distinct features with this version:

"Companies are relying more and more on the cloud not only to store information, but also to manage their infrastructure from the cloud, and by doing so securing the infrastructure is becoming more of a challenge" said Ofer Amitai, CEO, Portnox. "Adding these new features to Portnox CLEAR, our SaaS platform, makes real-time continuous risk assessment easier and more reliable, monitoring all network elements - without the need for an agent, even if an internet connectivity outage occurs."

This new version also improves the platform's modes of enrollment, two-factor authentication, dynamic VLAN for wireless access, quarantine action, troubleshooting capabilities, and RadSec support.

About Portnox

Portnox secures connected organizations' corporate networks utilizing its next-generation network access control and management solutions. Portnox's solutions manage every user, every device - including: Internet of Things (IoT), BYOD, mobile and managed devices - accessing the network, everywhere.

Founded in 2007, Portnox provides its global customers with a complete view of device and network visibility, reducing security risks and improving network control. Portnox offers two solutions - CORE for On-Premise NAC and CLEAR for cloud-based NAC - allowing companies to grow, optimize, and evolve their infrastructure while maintaining the upmost security and compliance. The company was recognized by Gartner as a pure-play security vendor of network access control solutions and is a recipient of the 2016 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership, among other Security Industry Awards. Portnox has offices in the U.S. and in Europe.