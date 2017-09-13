OTG Consulting Teams with net2phone to Provide Cloud-Based Communications Solutions for Businesses

NEWARK, N.J. , Sept.Â net2phone, a leading provider of cloud based communications solutions, today announced a partnership with OTG Consulting, a master agency made up of leading telecom industry executives.Â The partnership enables OTG Consulting's executives and agents to offer net2phone's hosted PBX and SIP Trunking solutions to OTG Consulting clients nationwide.

net2phone's President, Jonah Fink , said, "Legacy switched PBX phone systems are the dinosaurs of the business communications world. At one time, the heart of business telephony, today these old switched PBX systems are technological fossils - doomed to extinction because of their limited feature set, high operating expense, and inability to evolve. We are delighted to team with OTG Consulting to enable their clients to migrate from outdated switched telecom networks to advanced, flexible, high value cloud-based communications with net2phone's hosted PBX and SIP Trunking offerings."

Jeffery Pearl , CEO of OTG Consulting, said, "I'm impressed with net2phone's team and their commitment to our channel. net2phone's hosted PBX and SIP Trunking solutions are welcome additions to our suite of world-class communications solutions. We look forward to leveraging them to enhance the breadth of options available to our enterprise and SMB customers."

net2phone's hosted PBX and SIP Trunking solutions offer businesses unlimited calling, advanced feature sets, and flexible pricing to enhance communications both in and out of the office. net2phone's solutions are catered to fit the needs of any business regardless of size or current infrastructure. Drawing on net2phone's twenty years of industry experience and backed by the power of IDT Telecom, net2phone's cloud-based communications solutions are efficient, cost-effective and certified compatible with industry leading IP-PBX solutions.

For additional information about OTG Consulting, visit otgconsulting.net. To learn more about net2phone's cloud-based communications solutions, visit net2phone.com.

About net2phone:

net2phone is a rapidly-growing unified communications as a service (UCaaS) provider. net2phone's flagship hosted PBX and SIP Trunking services are offered exclusively through channel partners. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of telecommunications and payment services. To learn more, please visit net2phone.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, or email partner@net2phone.com.

About OTG Consulting:

OTG Consulting is a consortium of some of the industry's most influential connected Telecom Executives leveraging their inside knowledge to assist SMB and Enterprise Businesses in their transition from the PSTN to IP based Unified Communications in an effort to provide efficacy and savings. OTG offers the experience, knowledge, and technical understanding coupled with associations with all the key players/partners needed to provide solutions to navigate the impending changes.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otg-consulting-teams-with-net2phone-to-provide-cloud-based-communications-solutions-for-businesses-300517784.html

SOURCE net2phone

http://www.net2phone.com