CenturyLink announces revised timeframe for closing of Level 3 acquisition

MONROE, La. , Sept. CenturyLink, Inc.Â (NYSE CTL) today announced it is updating the closing timeframe for its acquisition of Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE LVLT). Based on the proposed decision filed by the California Administrative Law Judge last Friday recognizing that the combination of CenturyLink and Level 3 is in the public interest and recommending the California Public Utilities Commission approve the transaction at its Oct. 12 meeting, CenturyLink now anticipates the Level 3 transaction to close in mid to late October 2017 .

"Since we began the regulatory approval process, 24 states and territories have approved or cleared CenturyLink's acquisition of Level 3 and recognize this transaction is clearly in the public interest and will be good for competition in the enterprise market," said Glen F. Post III , CenturyLink chief executive officer and president. "We are working to obtain the remaining approvals, including the State of California , the Department of Justice, and the Federal Communications Commission, and want to give the regulators time to complete their review process."

He added, "We view the slight delay in our projected closing date as manageable, and it does not affect our integration planning process. Both teams are ready to begin the integration process as soon as closing occurs."

About CenturyLink CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a global communications and IT services company focused on connecting its customers to the power of the digital world. CenturyLink offers network and data systems management, big data analytics, managed security services, hosting, cloud, and IT consulting services. The company provides broadband, voice, video, advanced data and managed network services over a robust 265,000-route-mile U.S. fiber network and a 360,000-route-mile international transport network. Visit CenturyLink for more information.

