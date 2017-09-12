RF Industries Reports Positive Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO , Sept.Â RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ RFIL) today announced results for the third quarter and nine months ended July 31, 2017 .

Third Quarter Highlights

Q3 2017 Q3 2016 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Revenue $ 7.8M $ 7.6M $ 7.6M $ 6.6M Diluted EPS $ 0.02 $ (0.07) $ 0.01 $ (0.02) Operating margin 2.4% (8.7)% 0.1% (5.4)% Cash balance $ 5.5M $ 4.6M $ 4.3M $ 4.4M

RF INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net sales $ 7,808 $ 7,640 $ 22,065 $ 22,159 Cost of sales 5,592 5,513 16,038 15,657 Gross profit 2,216 2,127 6,027 6,502 Operating expenses: Engineering 215 217 643 557 Selling and general 1,817 2,577 5,493 7,261 Total Operating Expenses 2,032 2,794 6,136 7,818 Operating income (loss) 184 (667) (109) (1,316) Other income (loss) 5 (32) 23 (4) Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision (benefit) for income taxes 189 (699) (86) (1,320) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 18 45 (54) (330) Income (loss) from continuing operations 171 (744) (32) (990) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 21 147 109 (74) Net income (loss) $ 192 $ (597) $ 77 $ (1,064) Earnings (loss) per share - Basic: Continuing operations $ 0.02 $ (0.08) $ 0.00 $ (0.11) Discontinued operations 0.00 0.01 0.01 (0.01) Net income (loss) per share $ 0.02 $ (0.07) $ 0.01 $ (0.12) Earnings (loss) per share - Diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.02 $ (0.08) $ 0.00 $ (0.11) Discontinued operations 0.00 0.01 0.01 (0.01) Net income (loss) per share $ 0.02 $ (0.07) $ 0.01 $ (0.12) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 8,838,027 8,834,747 8,835,852 8,770,375 Diluted 8,915,794 8,834,747 8,886,395 8,770,375

RF INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Jul. 31, Oct. 31, 2017 2016 (audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,498 $ 5,258 Trade accounts receivable, net 3,793 4,077 Inventories, net 6,482 6,022 Other current assets 730 1,436 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 16,503 16,793 Property and equipment, net 665 828 Goodwill 3,219 3,219 Amortizable intangible assets, net 3,177 3,619 Non-amortizable intangible assets 1,237 1,237 Other assets 90 141 TOTAL ASSETS $ 24,891 $ 25,837 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 1,224 $ 1,138 Accrued expenses 2,133 2,770 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,357 3,908 Deferred tax liabilities, net 433 409 Other long-term liabilities -- 128 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,790 4,445 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, authorized 20,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value; 8,852,246 and 8,835,483 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2017 and October 31, 2016 respectively 89 88 Additional paid-in capital 19,540 19,379 Retained earnings 1,472 1,925 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 21,101 21,392 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 24,891 $ 25,837

