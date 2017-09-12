Fixt Is Named Candidate For Startup Of The Year

BALTIMORE , Sept. Fixt, Inc., a leading provider of on demand mobile device support and repair announces that they have been chosen as a Top 100 semi finalist in the TechCo startup of the year competition. They've been invited to participate in the 3 day event from October 9 11, 2017 where they will showcase the company at the Innovate! and Celebrate conference. Set against the backdrop of San Francisco , the event will showcase the most innovative and accelerating startups from around the world. The activities will culminate in a pitch competition to decide who will be the 2017 TechCo Startup of the Year.

Luke Cooper , CEO of Fixt, is looking forward to the additional exposure that this event will offer. "TechCo is a tremendous organization and we couldn't be more excited to participate in their flagship event. As we continue to gain attention from innovative organizations like these it proves that our service offering truly represents a new way of supporting connected devices for the modern enterprise. We look forward to continuing to spread the word about the next generation of service in San Francisco "

Innovate Celebrate, co-hosted by Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ & TechCo Media, is the premiere global conference celebrating corporate innovation and entrepreneurship, where the biggest names in tech intersect with the world's most cutting-edge startups.

The event brings together tech companies - both small and large - and presents opportunities to partner, invest, collaborate or launch new products and services. We have an exciting three-day experience planned, filled with stellar keynotes, fireside chats, industry panels, mentor sessions, workshops, coaching and more. Oh, and we've thrown in a little fun with networking events and excursions.

Fixt gives customers with the ability to schedule local, onsite repairs of mobile devices in real time, thereby reducing average repair times and improving customer satisfaction.Fixt manages the logistics of getting remote or on-location employee devices scheduled, repaired and rapidly back in use.

