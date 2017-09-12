ActiveVideoÂ® and Zodiac Interactive Expand Availability of Cloud-Delivered User Experiences

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. and SAN JOSE, Calif. , Sept.Â Zodiac Interactive and ActiveVideoÂ have partnered on a joint solution that will enable pay TV operators of all sizes to provide next generation user experiences and new premium services on any installed set top box.

The integrated solution combines the cloud virtualization capabilities of the ActiveVideo CloudTV platform with Zodiac's PowerUpâ„¢ Stack software and PowerUp AMS cloud platform; the result is rapid time-to-market for new features that can attract and retain subscribers and generate additional revenues, including advanced UX and online video services delivered directly to the set-top box. Initial deployment by Cable Bahamas, which delivers video services to approximately 250,000 set-top boxes, is expected in Q2 2018.

The solution builds upon prior customer-specific ActiveVideo-Zodiac collaborations that already have empowered new user experiences for millions of subscribers of leading pay-TV operators. The two companies, which will continue to maintain their existing customer relationships and independent sales channels, will demonstrate the joint solution at the Zodiac Interactive stand (5.C48) at IBC Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam .

"Working together, Zodiac and ActiveVideo have enhanced the ability of video service providers universally to deliver next generation capabilities and monetize premium service offerings on any device," said Zodiac CEO Brandon Brown . "Using the integrated solution, small or large pay-TV operators around the world can deliver the industry's most advanced services to every subscriber in a matter of months."

"Combining CloudTV and PowerUp allows the cloud and the set-top box to work in tandem," said ActiveVideo President and CEO Jeff Miller . "The joint solution intelligently shares the workload between the cloud and the box to enable any pay-TV operator to deliver state-of-the-art performance on every TV, using the same familiar installed STBs."

As deployed by Cable Bahamas, the solution will allow customers to experience a Personal Video Mosaic guide that displays live content from multiple channels. Full rollout is expected in the second quarter of 2018, and will offer customers a unified experience across all devices, an intuitive, Web-like cloud-based guide and the ability to record and view content from anywhere.

"The ActiveVideo and Zodiac integrated solution was the best option available to us to meet all of our goals," said Cable Bahamas Vice President of Marketing and Media David Burrows . "We were looking for a way to unify and enhance our customers' experience regardless of where they watch content. Now that all of our technology will be leveraging both the cloud and device, our customers will have a unified user experience across our entire set-top base."

About ActiveVideo

ActiveVideoÂ® is the developer of CloudTV, the only software platform that enables service providers, content aggregators and CE manufacturers to virtualize CPE functions in the cloud for the purposes of delivering online content, advanced user interfaces and interactive advertising for TV to all generations of set-top boxes and connected devices. CloudTV delivers consistent, branded video experiences from the cloud, eliminating the cost and time to market of writing content for multiple device makes and models. ActiveVideo is a joint venture of ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR). The company is based in San Jose, CA , with offices in Hilversum, the Netherlands . Visit us at www.activevideo.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/activevideo; follow us at www.twitter.com/activevideo.

About Zodiac Interactive

Formed in 2003, Zodiac Interactive provides technology solutions that empower multi-generational video delivery systems and devices. Through Zodiac offerings, video service providers are able to more quickly develop and deploy advanced video content, apps and user interfaces to significantly enhance the user experience inclusive of OTT capabilities and premium service offerings absent the need for infrastructure replacement. Currently Zodiac product solutions empower the user experience for more than 20 million users daily, and are the foundation for the next generation service offering of Video Service providers in Europe and the Americas. Next generation capabilities for Advanced Advertising, Operational Management, and Mobile Device Integration are seamlessly incorporated into both existing infrastructure as well as next generation platforms negating the need for a cap and grow strategy. Zodiac offers video service providers the benefits of faster times-to-market which decrease customer churn, improved customer satisfaction and increase revenues and profits. To learn more about how Zodiac is revolutionizing the video service provider industry, visit www.zodiac.tv.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/activevideo-and-zodiac-interactive-expand-availability-of-cloud-delivered-user-experiences-300517535.html

SOURCE Zodiac Interactive

http://www.zodiac.tv