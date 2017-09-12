Joy, Free Wedding Planning Website and App, Releases New Guest Management Suite

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept.Â Joy, the free wedding website and app that brings all of your wedding into one place, announced the launch of a new guest management suite. In addition to the wedding website and app, Joy now offers beautifully designed online wedding invitations and save the dates, the ability to control 1s, and a fully customizable RSVP manager making inviting and communicating with guests a breeze.Â

Couples rely on multiple services, spreadsheets, and documents to organize their wedding. Joy's latest update is the next step towards creating a truly useful and comprehensive tool for wedding planning, from engagement to honeymoon and everything in between.

"We talk to our couples every day - literally. We have a really strong sense of their pain points, and we take each piece of feedback seriously. We're building a holistic wedding planning solution that meets these stressors head on," said CEO Vishal Joshi . "We created Joy to help couples simplify the planning process, so they could focus on what matters most."

Joy's free tools include:

Joy is available on desktop at withjoy.com and on mobile via the App Store and Google Play Store.

About Joy

Joy allows couples to create the perfect wedding website and app that makes sharing and coordinating all the wedding details a breeze. From managing your guests and RSVPs to capturing the joy of your special day for years to come, it's all here in one place.

