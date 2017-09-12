CalAmp Delivers Turnkey ELD Solution to Trucking Industry for Mandate Compliance

IRVINE, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO , Sept.Â MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS AMERICAS 2017 CalAmp (NASDAQ CAMP), a telematics pioneer leading transformation in a global connected economy, today announced the V Series ELD designed to enable the trucking industry to meet the December 18, 2017 deadline of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration electronic logging device ("ELD") mandate. The three part ELD bundle will be offered with a choice of a CalAmp or third party Hours of Service (HoS) applications. To date, CalAmp has certified two V Series HoS development partners including Pedigree Technologies and ATS Fleet Management Solutions to deliver turnkey ELD compliant integrated bundles.Â

To substantially reduce cost, compatibility and connectivity issues common with other offerings, CalAmp developed the V-Series ELD as a self-install bundle that includes a removable tablet, custom designed cradle with embedded telematics and a programmable LED malfunction indicator. The plug-and-play design minimizes the number of components and streamlines integration between the vehicle engine, telematics device, user interface, compliant software and reliable cellular connectivity.

"With over seven million connections to our device management platform, we have deep expertise in the complexity of vehicle integration and purpose-built our V-Series ELD to be flexible with easy installation and fewer points of failure," said Justin Schmid , senior vice president and general manager of CalAmp's telematics systems business. "We are pleased to be partnering with Pedigree and ATS and look forward to rapidly scaling our business through trusted distributors that add expertise in delivering connected truck platforms."

"We started out as a CalAmp customer and our relationship developed into a valuable strategic partnership," said Wade Wilson , chief executive officer for Pedigree Technologies. "We are excited to be in the CalAmp marketplace to expand the reach of our ELD Chrome application to a wider audience. With our ELD solution, companies can meet mandate requirements and leverage a broad set of applications on our award-winning OneView platform."

"CalAmp developed a one-of-a-kind ELD integrated bundle," said John Occhipinti , partner and vice president of business development at ATS. "Their SDK significantly reduced the integration time of our ATS e-Track Certifiedâ„¢ application resulting in an end-to-end platform that offers functionality beyond mandate compliance."

Partners are provided an SDK and the CalAmp Mobile Framework that supports easy development and simplifies integration of the application with the communications device. With these tools, developers can update their applications via PULS, CalAmp's proprietary over-the-air device management system.

For more information visit CalAmp in the North Hall at Stand N.1342 during Mobile World Congress Americas, September 12 - 14, Moscone Center in San Francisco or go to the V-Series ELD webpage to learn more.

