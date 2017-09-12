ServiceAide Partners with Sigma Software Distribution to Accelerate Sales Growth in Europe

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Sept. ServiceAideÂ , Inc., a provider of service management solutions partners with Sigma to accelerate sales growth in Europe . "The capabilities and future direction of Cloud Service Management are a perfect fit for our customers and our product portfolio," said Jane Silk , Managing Director of Sigma.

"We're delighted to have Sigma represent our value proposition throughout Europe ," said Yip Ly, CRO of ServiceAide. "With Sigma's presence, European organizations from startups to established enterprises that cannot afford multiple administrators and a high cost of ownership can benefit from our powerful yet affordable offerings. Organizations can provide service and support within 1 week using out-of-the-box functionality. As they grow and mature they can easily evolve their processes with just 1 administrator. We refer to this combined value that's available for 1 all-inclusive price as the power of 1."

Cloud Service Management combines PinkVERIFYâ„¢ certified ITIL service management processes with artificial intelligence so:

About ServiceAide

Provides comprehensive secure and reliable cloud-hosted service management solutions with a low ongoing cost of ownership. A growing global portfolio of clients benefit from these comprehensive and flexible solutions to deliver excellent customer service and ensure that IT systems meet business objectives. All products are built on the Hyper-SaaSâ„¢ architecture that delivers business value by tightly integrating scalability, data connectivity, artificial intelligence, and chatbots. For more information, visit www.serviceaide.com.

About Sigma Software Distribution

Offers customers an unrivalled product portfolio coupled with fiercely competitive pricing. Sigma's growth since 2003 is a direct result of working together with vendors and resellers to ensure mutual progress. Sigma's tenacious team, with experienced account managers, business development specialists, a dedicated sourcing team, and strategic marketing support is in Ashburton, UK. For more information, visit www.sigmasd.com.

