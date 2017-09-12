Frost & Sullivan Applauds TeleMate.Net Predictive UC Analyticsâ„¢ for Helping Fuel and Validate Business Transformation within Enterprises

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Sept.Â Based on its recent analysis of the unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) analytics market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes TeleMate.Net Software with the 2017 North American Frost & Sullivan Award for Product Line Strategy Leadership. Acknowledging the heterogeneity of the current enterprise technology environment, TeleMate.Net Software rolled out its Predictive UC Analytics in support of IT, network, and UC&C solutions. TeleMate.Net applications help enterprises determine the return on investment of their UC&C solutions as well as the impact communications technology has on business outcomes. The company is one of few solution providers to support the full gamut of UC&C deployment models on premises, UC as a Service (UCaaS), and hybrid.

TeleMate.Net's Predictive UC Analyticsâ„¢ platform supports both enterprises and service providers throughout their transition to next-generation functionality of their choosing, including single-source, mixed-vendor, or best-of-breed environments, to give IT and other central support group's visibility into the entire UC&C ecosystem. The company offers users access to historical and real-time communication session activity, as well as statistical modeling of traffic patterns with long- and short-term forecasts.

"As TeleMate.Net Predictive UC Analyticsâ„¢ can effectively scale from 250 to an unlimited number of users, it meets the needs of small- and medium-size enterprises as well as large service providers at multiple levels of functionality, ease of use, and applications," said Frost & Sullivan Principal Analyst Robert Arnold . "TeleMate.Net's Predictive UC Analyticsâ„¢ solutions are modular and each suite has a single license. Enterprises deploy only what they need and can easily scale up or down as well as outsource certain capabilities while keeping other responsibilities in-house."

The platform seamlessly supports voice, video, collaboration, contact center, and application sharing technologies from developers and manufacturers such as Cisco, Microsoft, Avaya/Nortel, NEC, Unify, NEC, ShoreTel, Acme/Oracle, Genesys, Polycom, Vidyo and more. While other providers remain focused on network and device speeds and feeds, TeleMate.Net encourages enterprises to correlate UC&C applications usage with business metrics such as revenue gain/loss, sales pipeline, customer satisfaction and churn, and other data to directly assess the effect of UC&C utilization on business results.

As such, TeleMate.Net supports role-based access to its Predictive UC&C Analytics suite. This not only grants 'single pane of glass' system-wide visibility into traffic, usage, and configurations, but also presents granular access to various managers at different nodes of the ecosystem. The granularity helps them more accurately plan for capacity and further UC&C rollout in their organizations.

"To further ensure success, TeleMate.Net extends a range of support, training, and consulting services to help speed deployment as well as administrator efficiency and productivity," noted Arnold. "The company has continuously evolved its solutions in line with enterprise technology adoption trends, from on-premises communications systems, traditional digital hosted solutions, converged IP/TDM platforms, to fully integrated software-based cloud and on-premises unified communications and collaborations suites."

Overall, TeleMate.Net has found great success in helping enterprises extract the most value from their technology investments and in supporting their journey towards digitization in the communications and collaboration space.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a comprehensive product line that caters to the breadth of the market it serves. The award recognizes the extent to which the product line meets customer base demands, the overall impact it has in terms of customer value, as well as increased market share.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

TeleMate.Net Software is the global leader in providing scalable and predictive unified communication & collaboration analytics and monitoring solutions. As a recognized innovator in the UC&C analytic space, TeleMate has more than 18,000 deployments worldwide and is considered the solution of choice for the Fortune 1000 and service providers.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

