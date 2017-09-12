Tantalus CEO Honored in 2017 Global CEO Excellence Awards

Tantalus Systems, a leading provider of smart grid solutions for electric and multi commodity utilities, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Peter Londa received the 2017 Distribution Grid CEO of the Year Award from the Global CEO Excellence Awards program. Tantalus was also recognized as Best Smart Grid Solutions Provider.

Londa was recognized for his vision and success in the smart grid industry and his role in guiding the team at Tantalus, which is delivering unparalleled innovation that is catapulting the company's growth. Over the past three years since Londa joined the company, Tantalus has more than doubled its customer base, increased its product offerings and successfully completed the acquisition of Energate, a leader in interactive demand management solutions.

"Tantalus' mission is to deliver a comprehensive suite of solutions to promote the viability, profitability and overall sustainability of utilities," said Londa. "It is humbling to receive this recognition from CEO Monthly as our team continues to expand the reach of our smart grid platform and drive responsible use of electricity and other natural resources within global communities."

The Global CEO Excellence Awards are an annual program organized by CEO Monthly magazine. "Because of the vital role CEO's play within an organization, the Global CEO Excellence Award was created to recognize outstanding effort and hard work of key leaders around the globe. Recipients of this award drive innovation and success in their respective organization. As such, it is our pleasure to congratulate each of the deserving award winners, including Peter Londa, and wish them the best of luck for the future," stated CEO Monthly magazine's Awards Coordinator, Jordan Japal.

Tantalus was simultaneously recognized for its innovation in providing electric and multi-commodity utilities with a robust edge computing communication network and enhanced software solutions and services. With the Tantalus suite of products, utilities gather a detailed overview of grid operations and have the ability to make intelligent, data-driven decisions in real time. Granular usage data is also made available to utility's customers to enhance customer satisfaction and encourage responsible use of resources.

