Senet and Neptune Technology Group Partner to Enable Water Metering Solutions Throughout North America

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.&Senet, a leading global provider of cloud based software and services platforms to enable network connectivity build out and management for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that they are partnering with Neptune Technology Group, a pioneer in the development of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) technologies, to implement wireless Network as a Service (NaaS) infrastructure technology for water metering applications throughout North America.

Neptune's new, LoRa®-enabled L900™ series of water endpoints provides a wide range of capabilities for water meter reading and sensor applications that demand low power consumption and long-range connectivity. By combining these metering units with Senet's highly scalable and reliable LoRa LPWAN, Neptune is equipped with a connectivity solution to help water utility customers and municipalities boost efficiencies and accelerate sustainability efforts at the best possible total cost of ownership.

"Together with Senet, we are providing an innovative solution that facilitates advanced metering infrastructure for water utilities, removing the burden of having to deploy and maintain the network infrastructure themselves," said Chuck Brunson, Neptune's Director of Marketing. "By implementing Neptune's L900 system under a Senet-managed LoRaWAN network, cities and water utilities can implement Neptune's value-added measurement, software and communication technologies - supporting their journey as Smart Cities. We are excited to engage in this partnership with Senet."

"As utilities, municipalities and solution providers look at the total cost of ownership of IoT technologies LoRaWAN™ has key advantages that make it the preferred choice for a variety of applications, including water metering," said Bruce Chatterley, CEO & President for Senet. "We are excited to be working with Neptune to solve some of the most demanding connectivity requirements within the Internet of Things and bring real value to utilities throughout North America".

Senet will be showcasing its cloud-based IoT connectivity software and services platforms at Mobile World Congress Americas in the LoRa Alliance™ booth (N620/S4 in the North Hall M2M Zone at the Moscone Center). To schedule a meeting, please contact klynch@senetco.com

Senet was also recently honored as one of the most innovative and influential emerging companies across the broad spectrum of the wireless industry as it was named to the FierceWireless "Fierce 15" for 2017 in early August.

About Senet, Inc. Senet is the leader in global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity used to instrument the physical world and enable businesses to revolutionize their operations. With core values centered around changing the world for the better, Senet is committed to promoting IoT Network and Network Management innovation, and supports an open partner ecosystem to ensure that IoT realizes its full potential of delivering economic, environmental, and social improvements. A contributing member of the LoRa Alliance, Senet is dedicated to supporting the LoRaWAN protocol as the open global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) connectivity for IoT solutions across all industries. For additional information, visit http://www.senetco.com.

About Neptune Technology Group Neptune Technology Group Inc. is a technology company serving water utilities across North America. Neptune makes data actionable using effective software and hardware tools that are interconnected by a smart network. Anticipating the needs of the utility, Neptune has provided many industry firsts with innovations such as ARB® (Automatic Reading and Billing). Neptune's experience in the water industry is a story rooted in loyalty to our customers and in sound stewardship. Neptune, as your most valued partner in water metering tools, technology, and connectivity will guide the way forward and connect you to what is next in water. For additional information, visit www.neptunetg.com.